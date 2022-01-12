Shelbie Beatty poured in a game-high 26 points to lead Apollo High School to a 58-45 girls basketball win over Henderson County on Tuesday at Eagle Arena.
Jenna Dant finished with 16 points for the E-Gals (7-9), who also got 14 points from Amaya Curry.
HENDERSON COUNTY 11 8 18 8 — 45
APOLLO 14 16 12 16 — 58
Henderson County (45) — K. Kemp 14, Risley 9, Gibson 7, Thomas 7, Rideout 6, A. Kemp 2.
Apollo (58) — Beatty 26, Dant 16, Curry 14, Whitlock 2.
DAVIESS COUNTY 52, GRAYSON COUNTY 21
Katie Mewes scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Lady Panthers at home.
Lily Hoagland added 11 points for Daviess County (10-4).
GRAYSON COUNTY 5 2 9 5 — 21
DAVIESS COUNTY 11 12 12 17 — 52
Daviess County (52) — Mewes 20, Hoagland 11, Roberts 5, Ayer 4, Beehn 4, Spurrier 4, Blandford 2, Paige 2.
MEADE COUNTY 58, NORTH HARDIN 54
Paige Medley scored 16 points to lead the Lady Waves in Radcliff.
Peyton Bradley posted 14 points for Meade County (13-5), and teammate Aubrey Hardesty chipped in 11 points.
MEADE COUNTY 20 11 8 19 — 58
NORTH HARDIN 12 12 19 11 — 54
Meade County (58) — Medley 16, Bradley 14, Hardesty 11, Durbin 6, Crawley 5, Clanton 4, Babb 2.
BOYS OHIO COUNTY 59, BARREN COUNTY 51
Parker Culbertson scored 15 points as the Eagles won in Glasgow.
Elijah Decker finished with 13 points for Ohio County (11-3).
OHIO COUNTY 20 9 18 14 — 59
BARREN COUNTY 13 10 19 9 — 51
Ohio County (59) — Culbertson 15, Decker 13, Manning 9, Morse 8, Southard 7, Allen 3, Kennedy 2, Lindsey 2.
Barren County (51) — Nyekan 25, Poynter 10, Griggs 9, Miller 6, Bewley 1.
HANCOCK COUNTY 71, TELL CITY (IND.) 52
Kaleb Keown scored 18 points to lead the Hornets to a win over visiting Tell City in Hawesville.
Ryan Ogle and Devyn Powers finished with 16 points apiece for Hancock County (5-10), and Evan Ferry added 14 points.
TELL CITY 13 17 13 9 — 52
HANCOCK COUNTY 18 22 14 17 — 71
Tell City (52) — Lloyd 26, Watkins 13, Ferrand 8, Jennings 5.
Hancock County (71) — Keown 18, Ogle 16, Powers 16, Ferry 14, Lucas 3, Brown 3, Emmick 2.
HOPKINS CO. CENTRAL 68,
APOLLO 55
Eli Masterson scored 19 points in the Eagles’ loss in Madisonville.
Jaren Stites added 15 points for Apollo (2-12).
APOLLO 12 12 15 16 — 55
HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL 18 13 20 17 — 68
Apollo (55) — Masterson 19, Stites 15, J. Kelly 9, Smith 6, Morphew 4, K. Kelly 2.
Hopkins County Central (68) — Eaves 20, Weldon 14, Skeen 13, Morris 12, Hall 6, Hooke 3.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 58
, DAVIESS COUNTY 40
Cole Burch scored 16 points as the Panthers fell in Harned.
Gage Phillips added 11 points for Daviess County (4-9).
DAVIESS COUNTY 8 4 14 14 — 40
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 5 18 17 18 — 58
Daviess County (40) — Burch 16, Phelps 11, Payne 9, Dees 2, Tomes 2.
Breckinridge County (58) — Rogers 14, Barr 12, J. Miller 12, O’Donoghue 8, Ko. Miller 5, Carmen 4, Hart 3.
