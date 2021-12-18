Shelbie Beatty scored 18 points to help Apollo High School capture a 66-53 win over district rival Owensboro on Friday night at OHS.
Amaya Curry and Jenna Dant added 14 points apiece for the E-Gals (4-4, 1-1 in 9th District), while Kennedy Lane finished with 11 points.
Lizy Phillips scored a game-high 20 points for the Lady Devils (5-4, 0-2), who also got 18 points from Alyrica Hughes.
OWENSBORO 12 11 14 16 — 53
APOLLO 19 13 18 16 — 66
Owensboro (53) — Phillips 20, Hughes 18, Worth 7, Carter-Swanagan 5, Greer 3.
Apollo (66) — Beatty 18, Curry 14, Dant 14, Lane 11, Survant 5, Lee 3, Bullington 2.
OHIO COUNTY 47, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 36
Rain Embry scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the Lady Eagles’ win in Hartford.
Ella Gaddis scored 12 points for Ohio County (2-4), and Camryn Kennedy added 10 points. Camden Sandefur reeled in nine rebounds, and Addie Bullock recorded eight boards.
Brooklyn Stewart scored 11 points for the Lady Mustangs (2-3). Rachael Joines and Sarah-Cate Boggess added 10 points apiece.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 5 11 9 11 — 36
OHIO COUNTY 7 14 14 12 — 47
Muhlenberg County (36) — Stewart 11, Joines 10, Boggess 10, Duvall 3, Proffitt 2.
Ohio County (47) — Embry 13, Gaddis 12, Kennedy 10, Bullock 5, Probus 3, Sandefur 2, Decker 1, Gray 1.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 74, HANCOCK COUNTY 41
Bailey Poole scored a game-best 20 points, including six made 3-pointers, in the Lady Hornets’ loss in Harned.
Ella House added 10 points for Hancock County (2-6), and Lily Roberts hauled in eight rebounds.
Isabel Grimes scored 19 points for Breck (6-1), while Sydney Tucker scored 17 points and Caroline Lucas added 13.
HANCOCK COUNTY 10 11 9 11 — 41
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 19 19 15 21 — 74
Hancock County (41) — Poole 20, House 10, Li. Roberts 5, Morris 3, Gay 2, La. Roberts 1.
Breckinridge County (74) — I. Grimes 19, Sy. Tucker 17, Lucas 13, Huffines 9, Sk. Tucker 6, Critchelow 4, Mitcham 3, E. Grimes 2, Carby 1.
BOYS OWENSBORO 87, APOLLO 53
Amari Wales poured in 28 points to lead the Red Devils to a district win at home.
Kenyata Carbon added 18 points for OHS (6-1, 2-0 in 9th District), while Cayman Powell and Dylon Talbott posted 10 points apiece.
Jaden Kelly scored a team-high 17 points for Apollo (0-7, 0-2). Eli Masterson talied 14 points, and Zjhan Tutt chipped in 10 points.
APOLLO 8 17 10 18 — 53
OWENSBORO 21 22 20 24 — 87
Apollo (53) — J. Kelly 17, Masterson 14, Tutt 10, Hardin 5, Stites 3, Bellmar 2, K. Kelly 1, Morphew 1.
Owensboro (87) — Wales 28, Carbon 18, Powell 10, Talbott 10, Taylor 8, Glover 4, Howard 4, Rogers 3, Sanders 2.
HANCOCK COUNTY 50, BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 47
Kaleb Keown scored 20 points to guide the Hornets to an overtime victory in Harned.
Ryan Ogle added 16 points for Hancock County (3-3).
Hunter Barr scored 18 points for Breck (2-5).
HANCOCK COUNTY 12 11 11 9 7 — 50
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 10 12 8 13 4 — 47
Hancock County (50) — Keown 20, Ogle 16, Ferry 9, Powers 3, Brown 2.
Breckinridge County (47) — Barr 18, Rogers 11, O’Donoghue 10, Hart 5, Smith 2, Miller 1.
GRACE CHRISTIAN (TENN.) 73, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 64
Nathan Hernandez scored 16 points as the Raiders fell in the Louisville Christmas Classic at Highlands Latin.
Landon Huff and Landon Smith added 11 points apiece for Trinity (2-4).
Grace Christian outscored the Raiders 50-33 in the second half.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 17 14 17 16 — 64
GRACE CHRISTIAN 17 6 26 24 — 73
Whitesville Trinity (64) — N. Hernandez 16, Huff 11, Smith 11, Wright 9, G. Howard 7, Goetz 6, Mills 3, Hall 1.
Grace Christian (73) — Beechman 22, Carter 17, Sleeper 11, Tinnon 8, Barton 6, Phillips 3, Caldwell 2, Hiett 2, Armstrong 1, Westmoreland 1.
