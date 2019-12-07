Isaac Dixon ran for 228 yards and three touchdowns to lead Belfry to a 30-20 victory over Bell County in the KHSAA Class 3-A state championship game Friday night at Kroger Field in Lexington.
Dixon scored on runs of 30, 69 and 8 yards to lead the Pirates (11-3) to their fifth state title in the last seven seasons.
Peyton Hensley added 98 rushing yards for Belfry, which finished with 379 total yards -- all on the ground. Ben Bentley recorded 52 rushing yards and a TD, as well.
Bell County (14-1) was led by quarterback Stephney London, who ran for a team-high 104 yards and two TDs while also throwing for 150 yards.
CLASS APIKEVILLE 43, PAINTSVILLE 0
Isaac McNamee threw for 215 yards and three touchdowns, and the Panthers rolled to their first state championship conquest since 2015.
Pikeville (14-0) jumped out to a 28-0 lead by intermission, using a 25-yard fumble return touchdown from Brody Birchfield, a 63-yard TD toss from McNamee to Jackson Hensley, a 14-yard TD pass from McNamee to Zac Lockhart and a 15-yard scoring strike to Hensley.
The Pirates finished with 409 yards of total offense while limiting Paintsville (11-4) to just 165 yards.
