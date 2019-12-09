After all the waiting, speculation and intrigue, the University of Kentucky football team finally knows its next stop.
The Wildcats, after finishing 7-5 overall and 3-5 in the Southeastern Conference, earned a spot in the Belk Bowl for the first time in school history. UK coaches and players will pack their bags for a trip to Charlotte, North Carolina, on Dec. 31.
It's not quite the beach-front, sea-side destination of Jacksonville that the Gator Bowl would have offered, but it's still a quality bowl game against a quality ACC opponent in Virginia Tech.
And, it's not a quick trip down the road to Nashville, where the Cats would have played in their sixth Music City Bowl since its creation in 1999. Instead, UK will migrate 400 miles and 6-plus hours southeast.
Still, there shouldn't be any grumbling -- only celebrating.
It should be a celebration because of what the Cats had to overcome for a bowl bid in the first place.
It should be a celebration because Kentucky gets at least one more game before the footballs and shoulder pads are packed away for the offseason.
It should be a celebration because, well, why not?
At this point, postseason play has become a norm under coach Mark Stoops, and the perseverance of UK's coaching staff and their players was inspiring to watch as the season unfolded.
Terry Wilson went down. Insert Sawyer Smith.
Sawyer Smith went down. Insert Lynn Bowden.
An inexperienced defense was forced to make adjustments and learn on the fly.
Perpetual rain made sure UK didn't stay dry for at least the final month of the season.
And before any football action ever occurred, offensive line coach John Schlarman was already battling cancer after being diagnosed last year.
When it's all laid out like that, the Belk Bowl -- and, quite honestly, any bowl -- should sound great.
The chance for Kentucky to extend its bowl streak to four consecutive years shouldn't be taken for granted by a program that's continuously looking to get better. After all, Stoops wasn't available for Sunday's press conference in Lexington because he was out on the recruiting trail.
Instead, UK athletic director Mitch Barnhart faced the media and explained what the Belk Bowl represents.
"The things that this team has accomplished this year took an incredible amount of work from a lot of people," he said. "There was a lot of injuries, a lot of things to overcome. And this team did a remarkable job of staying together, working hard together, changing the way they play, the personality of who they were, and found a way to get to a really remarkable spot in winning five of our last seven games to close the regular season."
So, the Belk Bowl is more than just another bowl game. It's a reward for the players and coaches who went through the trials and tribulations of 2019, and, at minimum, it's a sign of success that many people never saw coming.
Before the year began, there were predictions that UK wouldn't even finish at .500 -- and that was before any injuries piled up.
Oh, how wrong they were.
"We kind of heard some of the noise coming out, but we always took that against-the-world type of mindset," senior defensive end Calvin Taylor said Sunday. "That fueled us a little bit. We had some unfortunate things happen, but getting to a bowl game is always good for our fans and for our team."
Now, the Cats -- facing a Virginia Tech team that narrowly missed out on reaching the ACC championship game -- will look to go 2-2 in bowl games under Stoops.
By the time he graduates, Taylor will have been a part of all four of them, and it's an accomplishment that he truly treasures.
"I think it just highlights the 2015 class, just a culmination of us coming in together as a program," he said. "That was kind of our mantra: 'Why not Kentucky?'
"We've turned ourselves into a program that's respected across the country, so it means a lot."
Taylor, his teammates and the Cats' staff have turned around the Kentucky program in recent years, but nothing is ever granted in college football. A fourth consecutive bowl bid should be appreciated, not taken for granted.
So, bring on the Belk Bowl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.