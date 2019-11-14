BELLARMINE 90, KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 54
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN
PLAYER MIN FG FGA FT FTA REB A PF TP
Nathan Boyle 9 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wyatt Battaile 21 2 8 0 0 1 3 2 6
Jo Griffin 30 1 7 0 0 4 5 3 3
Ben Sisson 15 0 1 0 0 2 0 1 0
Adam Goetz 28 3 7 0 0 2 4 1 8
M. Abu Arisha 25 6 6 0 0 4 0 0 13
Erik Bell 23 3 8 0 0 1 1 0 8
Nick Fort 4 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 2
Came. Cartwright 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mike Gilmer 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nathan Smith 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2
Zach Hopewell 16 1 4 1 2 4 0 0 4
Tyler Bezold 24 1 1 2 3 2 1 2 5
TEAM 1
Totals 200 19 47 3 5 22 14 9 51
BELLARMINE
PLAYER MIN FG FGA FT FTA REB A PF TP
Ben Weyer 21 7 11 0 0 1 2 1 19
Alex Cook 20 5 6 5 5 5 0 0 17
Dylan Penn 23 7 8 0 0 1 5 0 14
Pedro Bradshaw 16 2 4 1 1 5 3 0 5
CJ Fleming 21 1 3 0 0 2 2 1 2
Cobe Penny 11 4 7 0 1 2 2 1 8
Chris Palombizio 12 3 4 1 1 3 1 1 7
Ethan Claycomb 18 2 3 2 2 2 1 1 6
Garrett Tipton 10 3 7 0 0 0 1 0 6
Juston Betz 13 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 4
Alec Pfriem 9 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 2
Parker Chitty 15 0 2 0 0 5 4 1 0
Bash Wieland 6 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 0
Baylor Younker 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nick Thelen 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 1
Totals 200 37 59 9 10 30 21 8 90
Halftime: BU 49-25. 3-point field goals: KWC 10-32 (Bell 2-6, Goetz 2-6, Battaile 2-8, Abu Arisha 1-1, Bezold 1-1, Hopewell 1-4, Griffin 1-4, Boyle 0-1, Gilmer 0-1), BU 7-14 (Weyer 5-9, Cook 2-2, Bradshaw 0-1, Fleming 0-1, Tipton 0-1). Steals: KWC 4 (Goetz 2), BU 13 (Fleming 3). Blocks: KWC 2 (Abu Arisha, Bezold), BU 2 (Fleming, Wieland). Turnovers: KWC 21 (Battaile 6), BU 7 (Bradshaw, Betz 2). Technical fouls: KWC 2 (Boyle, Bezold), BU 0. Attendance: 1,890.

