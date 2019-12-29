Belmont proves too much for Tops, again

BOWLING GREEN -- Humbled by Belmont -- again.
That was the gist of it on Saturday night in E.A. Diddle Arena, where Western Kentucky lost to the Bruins for the seventh consecutive time -- 79-62 -- in a series that the Nashville-based team from the Ohio Valley Conference has clearly owned in the 21st century.
Moreover, the Hilltoppers are officially 0-2 since 6-foot-11 All-American candidate Charles Bassey suffered a season-ending knee injury on Dec. 7 in Western's upset of then-undefeated Arkansas.
"We didn't share the ball tonight, and it was everybody," WKU senior forward Jared Savage said. "We were stagnant on offense, there was no movement, no flow.
"You can't give a team like Belmont a 12-point (halftime) lead and then try to fight back from that -- they're too good a team for that."
The Bruins (9-4) took advantage of the Hilltoppers' poor shooting (33%) to gain the upper hand, pushing their lead to 15 points on a 3-pointer by Nick Hopkins with 33 seconds remaining in the first half.
WKU freshman guard Jordan Rawls answered with a corner 3-pointer of his own just before the halftime horn, but the Hilltoppers still trailed 36-24 at intermission.
"I thought we took quick shots and took forced shots in the first half, and I haven't said that much this year," Western head coach Rick Stansbury said. "We missed a lot of inside shots, didn't finish when we had the opportunity to score in the paint, and we dug ourselves a hole.
"Bottom line, we can't beat people scoring 24 points in the first half."
The second half opened in promising fashion for Western, with junior guard Taveion Hollingsworth hitting a 3-pointer and then scoring on a fastbreak layup to quickly slice the Toppers' deficit to 36-29.
Two free throws by Josh Anderson at 16:38 pulled WKU within 42-37, but Belmont quickly regrouped -- going on an 8-0 run to rebuild its lead to 13.
Four times in the second half Western pulled within 10 points, but could get no closer.
Belmont put the contest away with an 11-2 run that left the visitors with their largest lead of the game, 70-51, with just over five minutes to play. WKU never got closer than 13 the rest of the way.
The Hilltoppers (7-5) shot just 35% from the field, including 22% from 3-point range (6-of-27). In addition, WKU was outrebounded, 45-35.
"We've got to find a way to get more paint points," Stansbury said. "We didn't get very many easy baskets on the inside, but we've got to continue to try to get the ball in there -- get to the free-throw line for some points, also.
"We'll go back to work and try to get better."
Carson Williams led Western with 12 points and seven rebounds, with Anderson adding 11 points and Savage producing 10 points and seven rebounds.
Hollingsworth and fellow guard Camron Justice, meanwhile, combined to go 8-of-26 from the field and 2-of-10 from distance.
Belmont, which placed five players in double-digit scoring, was led by Tyler Scanlon's 18 points. Nick Muszynski produced 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Grayson Murphy had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Michael Benkert was 5-of-8 from 3-point range and scored 15 points.
"Give Belmont credit," Stansbury said. "They're a tough team to guard."
Saturday's game wrapped up non-conference regular-season play for the Hilltoppers, who open their 18-game Conference USA schedule on Thursday when they host North Texas.
