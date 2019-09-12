Bezold added to KWC hoops staff

Former Northern Kentucky University men's basketball coach Dave Bezold has been named assistant coach at Kentucky Wesleyan College, Panthers head coach Drew Cooper announced on Wednesday.
Bezold, who coached the Norse from 2004-15, comes to KWC after serving two years as Xavier University's women's basketball director of administration.
"This is win-win," Cooper said. "It is a win for our community to add someone of Bezold's experience and winning expertise. Bezold is a mentor of mine and I am excited that he will be significantly shaping our characteristics on and off the floor this season.
"It is a win that he gets to coach (his son Tyler Bezold) his senior year (at KWC) at such a high level of basketball. As a father, I would imagine that's somewhat of a dream come true."
In 11 seasons at NKU, Bezold's teams posted a record of 194-133. Prior to that, he was an assistant for the Norse for 14 seasons.
"This is a tradition-rich program," Bezold said. There is a high level of excitement coming to a program that has played in numerous big games. I look forward to working with Drew and the players as this program continues to experience perennial success."
While NKU (now NCAA Division I) was a Division II member of the Great Lakes Valley Conference, Bezold's teams won seven of eight games against Kentucky Wesleyan.
Bezold and Cooper are reunited after 16 years, as the duo spent the 2002-03 season together at Northern Kentucky, assisting head coach Ken Shields.
• Kentucky Wesleyan announced its exhibition opponents for the 2019-20 season on Tuesday.
On Oct. 30, the Panthers will play at St. Louis. Last season, the Billikens went 23-13, won the Atlantic 10 Tournament, and lost a first-round game against Virginia Tech in the NCAA Tournament.
On Nov. 7, the Panthers will travel to Birmingham, Alabama, where they will play Samford, which is coming off a 17-16 season.
On Dec. 17, KWC will visit Bowling Green for the program's 17th all time matchup with Western Kentucky.
