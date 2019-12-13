Muhlenberg County got its first loss of the girls' basketball season, 56-39, at Bowling Green on Thursday.
Keyzodon Jones scored 18 points and Saniya Shelton added 12 for BG (4-0).
Muhlenberg County was led by Grace Hauslein with 13 points. Muhlenberg County fell to 4-1.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 6-15-10-8 -- 39
BOWLING GREEN 17-9-16-14 -- 56
Muhlenberg County (39) -- Hauslein 13, Boggess 9, Armour 8, Joines 6, Browning 3.
Bowling Green (56) -- K. Jones 18, Shelton 12, L. Jones 9, Bennett 7, Bailey 5, Tisdale 4, Gurley 1.
WRESTLING
Ohio County beat Henderson County 64-18. Ohio County winners were Gavin English (160), Klemmer Nicodemus (182), Gillam Nicodemus (195), Andrew Pottle (285), Andrew Pottle (113), Petey Graham (120), Grayson Shelby (126), Gunnar Arnold (132), Jack Probus (138), Caige Clark (145), Zander Bunch (152).
Ohio County blanked Whitesville Trinity 78-0 with Zander Bunch (152) winning only match for Ohio County that wasn't a forfeit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.