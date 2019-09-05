Big Blue Madness has always been a celebration for University of Kentucky basketball fans to mark the start of the preseason practice and the upcoming season.
In the John Calipari years in Lexington, Big Blue Madness has also grown to circus level proportions from the involvement of players and the head coach himself.
This Big Blue Madness may be without some top UK recruiting targets from the 2020 class because of an event conflict on Oct. 11.
A hoop event bigger than Big Blue Madness? Yes, they do exist and on a national scale.
The USA Basketball October minicamp is Oct. 11-13 in Colorado Springs. This is the first time that these two big recruiting events have fallen on the same weekend, according to media reports. Top-level high school players who would've gone to both may now have to choose.
The USA Basketball camp is a major showcase for high school prospects because it allows those players to be evaluated for the NIKE Hoop Summit and USA basketball travel teams.
Depending on how heavily certain recruits may be leaning toward UK, they may opt to go to the USA minicamp and make a visit on a different weekend to Lexington.
This subject can make you wonder why big "practice starting" events like Big Blue Madness still matter. Kansas, North Carolina and Duke are among other top programs that also have these kinds of events.
Big Blue Madness has been turned into a theatrical event, with Calipari giving a usually rousing state of the program talk to an audience that doesn't need any prodding, all with the backdrop of light shows, videos, dancing basketball players, and music.
Nearly every year of the Calipari era, the first time freshmen talk in Lexington for public consumption, they're asked questions about how much of an influence attending Big Blue Madness had on them as a recruit. Answers usually hover around how crazy it all was, how much players could tell Big Blue Nation loved its basketball guys.
They're also asked what kind of dance they have planned for their first BBM moments, usually the next night or so after media day.
Big Blue Madness is a top recruiting showcase for the Wildcats, and that angle of the festivities has intensified during Calipari's time in Lexington. He and UK's staff have become masters at getting the most UK hype out of events like BBM or the Blue-White Game, which this year is scheduled for Oct. 18.
If there's a chance to get UK basketball in front of a national television audience, Calipari and company have been front and center to put the program there.
In a recruiting world now in tune with the flow of social media, where players in a lot of sports have their photos taken in different team uniforms of the schools they are interested in, events like Big Blue Madness are a chance to be seen. UK basketball recruits can show 'hey, we're here and we may want to stay with your program.' They're going to post pictures, videos, let their fellow basketball guys know where they are.
All the while they can say, 'it's hype at Big Blue Madness, they're crazy for their team here, I love it.'
Except this October, some of them may be in Colorado Springs to be seen by USA Basketball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.