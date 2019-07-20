Big Game Hunters had it going and then some on Friday night in the opening game of the 46th annual Dust Bowl outdoor basketball tournament at Kendall-Perkins Park.
A distinguished travel team with talent aplenty, the Big Game Hunters crushed DC Thunder 53-7 in the boys' 5th-6th Grade division.
"This is just what these guys do," said Big Game Hunters coach Jermaine Lee. "It's a talented group of players who love to play the game.
"We've been together about five months and we've played in about 10 tournaments. It's a good mix of talent and these guys have learned to play pretty well together."
Friday's game was no contest.
Big Game Hunters led 10-4 at the end of the first period and stretched their advantage to 23-5 by intermission.
Then, BGH really turned it on.
Big Game Hunters went on a 16-0 third-quarter blitz and outscored DC Thunder 14-2 over the final six minutes for a 46-point margin of victory.
Cam James led the way with 15 points, and point guard Jonathan Moss -- rated among the top 10 in his age division in Kentucky -- produced 12 points, six assists, six rebounds and five steals. Xavier Conrad added 11 points.
"These are all rising sixth-graders," Lee said, "and we're rated among the top 30 in the country in our age division.
"It's mostly an Owensboro group, but we've got players from Clarksville, Tennessee, Madisonville and Hopkinsville -- not all of our players were here tonight.
"We're blessed with a lot of talent."
And they're living up to their name.
"We've been to Memphis, we've been to Indianapolis, and we're getting ready to play in an invitational tournament in Atlanta next week," Lee said. "We've been around, and people are starting to understand what we've got going here.
"We're the Big Game Hunters and that's sort of our mentality as a team, but that's beginning to change a bit -- now that we've had some success, we are now the hunted."
BIG GAME HUNTERS 10-13-16-14 -- 53
DC THUNDER 4-1-0-2 -- 7
Big Game Hunters (53) -- James 15, Moss 12, Conrad 11, Buckner 6, Boone 5, Barksdale 2, Conner 2.
DC Thunder (7) -- Chapman 2, Wathen 2, Traylor 2, Farmer 1.
BOYS' HIGH SCHOOLSPRINGS 47, BALLAHOLIKS 40
Amari Robinson-Wales scored 24 points to help the Springs turn back the Ballaholiks.
Malik Wilson added 11 points for the winners.
Springs led 12-7 after the first period and extended their lead to 29 14 by halftime, but the Ballaholiks went on a 15-9 third-period run to pull within 38-29 entering the final eight minutes of play.
Ballaholiks stayed in the hunt until the final minute, but were unable to complete the comeback.
Ballaholiks were paced by Jason Williams, who scored 17 points.
SPRINGS 12-17-9-9 -- 47
BALLAHOLIKS 7-7-15-11 -- 40
Springs (47) -- Wales 24, Wilson 11, Robinson 6, Watkins 4, Hinton 2.
Ballaholiks (40) -- Williams 17, Bugg 7, Jones 6, Madison 5, Mitchell 4, Brandon 1.
MEN'S 35-AND-OVERAFFORDABLE AUTO 37, LIKE A GOOD NEIGHBOR 9
Mike West scored eight points to lead a balanced attack as Affordable Auto rolled over Like A Good Neighbor.
Affordable Auto put the game away with a 16-0 fourth-quarter run.
Dewayne Rogers and Damian Brown each added seven points for the winners.
LIKE A GOOD NEIGHBOR 3-2-4-0 -- 9
AFFORDABLE AUTO 8-7-6-16 -- 37
Like A Good Neighbor (9) -- Seaton 4, Haizes 3, Frazier 2.
Affordable Auto (37) -- West 8, Rogers 7, Brown 7, Board 6, Coomes 5, Chrisco 2, McGuire 2.
