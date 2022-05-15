Apollo High School erupted for nine runs in the fourth inning to surge ahead and capture a 16-6 victory over rival Daviess County in the first round of the 9th District Baseball Tournament on Saturday afternoon at Eagle Park.
With the victory, the Eagles (20-12) will move on to face Owensboro Catholic (26-4) for the district title on Tuesday. Both teams will automatically move on to the upcoming 3rd Region Tournament, but Apollo’s goal is to first capture a district crown.
“We’ll take it one game at a time,” Eagles head coach Mason Head said. “We’ll lock in to Tuesday afternoon, whatever time the game’s going to be, and we’ll worry about Saturday after Tuesday.”
After trailing 5-4 through three frames, Apollo opened the top of the fourth with a single from Harrison Bowman and consecutive walks by Dayton Brown and Nick Judd to load the bases. From there, Aiden Wells drew a walk, Sam Holder bunted and reached safely on an error, Judd scored on a wild pitch, and Joshua Mayes clubbed an RBI base hit to put the Eagles ahead 9-5.
Michael Chaney’s RBI groundout was the first out of the inning, allowing Apollo to plate three more runs on a two-run double by Brown and a sacrifice fly from Judd.
Apollo’s outburst came immediately after Daviess County (21-9) scored five runs in the bottom of the third.
“Be yourselves,” Head said of his message to the Eagles after falling behind. “Just trust it, and play for each other. That’s it. That’s who we are. We keep playing for each other, that’s it. Trust the process, trust the guy in front of you and behind you and beside you is going to do his job, and when your number’s up, go do your job for the guys around you.
“We hit the ball well today. It hadn’t aways been the case for us this year, but the guys swung the bats well today.”
The Panthers scored their last run of the contest in the bottom of the fifth on Owen Payne’s RBI base hit. Apollo added three more scores down the stretch, getting an RBI from Wells in the sixth and back-to-back RBI doubles from Charles Schneider and Bowman in the seventh.
Bowman led the Eagles offensively, going 4-for-4 with two doubles and five runs scored. Mayes went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs, Brown and Judd posted a double, three RBIs and two runs apiece, and Wells finished with a double, a pair of hits and two RBIs.
“I love my guys,” Head added. “Great start. Harrison Bowman leads the game off with a double and doesn’t look back at the plate. He did a great job defensively for us, he ran the bases well. He led the charge for the offense for the day.”
Lake Wilson led DC offensively, going 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs. Payne added a pair of hits and two RBIs, Cason Troutman went 2-for-4, and Brock Brubaker drove in two runs with a double.
“We still feel good anytime we get down, just because we’ve scored so many runs before in games,” Panthers coach Austin Clay said. “We know we’re not out of a game.
“Looking at our charts, we gave them like 20-something free bases. They hit the ball well, took advantage of opportunities we gave them. We just didn’t play good. It’s hard to beat anybody when you give them that many free bases, especially if they hit the ball well.”
Now, Apollo is moving on — and Eagles coaches aren’t taking anything for granted.
“Postseason, one thing matters: Win and advance,” Head stated. “Five-run inning, 10 runs, it doesn’t matter. Find a way to win. For the next week, two weeks, hopefully three or four weeks, that’s what it’s about. Let’s find a way to win no matter what the situation is.
“Be ourselves, play for each other, love each other. The rest takes care of itself.”
APOLLO103 901 2 — 16 16 0
DAVIESS COUNTY005 010 0 — 6 9 3
WP-Judd. LP-Payne. 2B-Bowman 2, Brown, Judd, Schneider, Wells (A), Brubaker (DC). 3B-Wilson (DC).
