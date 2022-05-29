Brooke Hamilton struck out 10 batters, and Owensboro Catholic exploded for five runs in the fourth inning to capture a 6-0 victory over Hancock County in the 3rd Region Softball Tournament semifinals Sunday afternoon at OCHS’s Parents Park.
With the victory, the Lady Aces (24-14) advance to the regional championship game to face district rival Daviess County (29-5).
“We got here last year and got beat by Hancock, so we really wanted that one right there,” Catholic coach Jeremy Phelps said afterward. “We talked about it early, setting some of our goals early was play in the All ‘A’ (Classic), checkmark. Win the All ‘A,’ checkmark. Advance to district, boom. And now we got to where we wanted to be with a chance going into the last game.
“It’ll take everything, because that team’s good.”
To reach the title game, however, Catholic first had to go through Hancock County (24-9).
The Lady Aces scored in the bottom of the first when Lilli Grant led off with a walk, advanced to second and then third on consecutive wild pitches and later scored on Camille Conkright’s RBI base hit.
The Lady Hornets loaded the bases with one out in the top of the fourth inning, but consecutive strikeouts by Hamilton ended Hancock County’s scoring opportunity. For the game, she allowed only three hits and walked five batters in seven shutout innings.
“She’s pitched like a bulldog here lately,” Phelps said. “That mentality she’s got, that’s what keeps us going. The defense trusts her, she trusts her defense, that’s a big deal. You get some run production, that’s even better.”
Catholic took command in the bottom of the fourth, with Maci Merritt’s two-run single putting the Lady Aces up 3-0. She later scored on a wild pitch, Hannah Robbins clubbed an RBI base hit, and courtesy runner Kira Edwards scored on an error to cap off her team’s scoring.
“They did a good job,” Phelps said of his players’ offensive approaches. “They did what we asked them to do. Getting that one run early and then the inning where we hold them, bases loaded, and they don’t score — now, all the momentum shifted back again. I thought that was the biggest play right there.
“In the dugout, you can see it. It’s survive and advance, so everybody’s like, ‘One bad inning, and we could be in trouble.’ One run changes the whole game. You could just see it when they came back out (that the pressure was off).”
Conkright finished 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Lady Aces’ offensive attack.
According to Hancock County coach Dwayne Wroe, his team just didn’t have the firepower to match.
“We knew it was going to come down to a game of who executed and who made the plays when they had to,” he said. “... We weren’t able to put the pressure on them.
“That’s a good team. Brooke Hamilton’s too good of a pitcher. You have to try to score some runs and put a little pressure on the defense, and we weren’t able to do that. It seemed like we got down a little bit after they jumped out 6-0, and we couldn’t get over the hump after that.”
Still, Wroe added, the loss doesn’t take away from his team’s season.
“We’ve had a great year,” he said. “We lose two seniors, so hopefully we come back next year and learn from this and get better.”
HANCOCK COUNTY 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 100 500 x — 6 7 0
WP-Br. Hamilton. LP-Li. Roberts.
