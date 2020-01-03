After trailing throughout the first half, homestanding Walsh scorched the nets at a 74% clip over the final 20 minutes to pull away from Kentucky Wesleyan 80-59 in a Great Midwest Athletic Conference men's basketball game on Thursday in North Canton, Ohio.
The victory lifts the Cavaliers to 11-2 overall and 3-1 in the G-MAC, while the Panthers fall to 4-8 in all games and 3-2 within the league.
"It was a collapse (in the second half)," KWC head coach Drew Cooper said. "We got out of our element a little bit and everyone was looking around a little star-struck -- we couldn't find an answer.
"It wasn't a great night for us at all."
It started well enough for Wesleyan, however, as the Panthers maintained control of the contest throughout the first half -- settling for a 30-27 lead at intermission.
The Cavaliers, however, would have nothing of an upset.
Walsh went on an 8-0 run to open the second half and outscored the Panthers 20-5 in the first seven minutes to gain the upper hand.
KWC trailed by as many as 27 points in the second half.
"The first half was us," Cooper said. "It wasn't surprising to me because it's my expectation for us to play like that.
"Give Walsh credit, though, because their 3-point shooting neutralized any chance we might have had at a comeback attempt."
Indeed, the Cavaliers sank 20-of-27 floor shots in the second half, including 7-of-11 (64%) from 3-point range.
Mark Mokros paced Walsh with a game-best 24 points, including 8-of-12 accuracy from beyond the arc. Sterling Christy produced 16 points and 10 rebounds, JT Shumate had 13 points and nine rebounds, and Alphonso Beaity scored 10 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished four assists.
Adam Goetz led Wesleyan with 14 points, Wyatt Battaile scored 12, and Zach Hopewell added 10. Mohamed Abu Arisha led the Panthers with eight rebounds and Goetz had four assists.
Walsh won the rebounding battle, 30-24, and outscored the Panthers in the paint, 34-10.
KWC returns to the hardwood on Saturday with a visit to Malone.
