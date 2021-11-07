LEXINGTON
It was big play after big play Saturday night at Kroger Field.
By the time the dust settled on a highlight-reel evening, however, Tennessee stood tall with a 45-42 victory over No. 18 Kentucky — the Wildcats’ third consecutive loss after starting the season 6-0.
In a game that featured 1,073 yards of total offense and 52 first downs, including 35 first downs for the Wildcats, it’s difficult to pinpoint the exact moment where things went wrong for UK.
Perhaps it started on the very first play of the game, when Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker completed a 75-yard touchdown on a screen pass to JaVonta Payton. Maybe it was the Volunteers moving the ball, unimpeded, at the end of the first half to set up a 43-yard field goal — giving UT a 24-21 halftime lead not long after it had trailed 21-14 with 3:57 left in the second quarter. It could’ve been the interception that Will Levis threw midway through the third period, which was returned 56 yards for a TD and a 38-28 Vols advantage.
It may very well have been on the last series of the game, when despite a missed facemask call and an unsportsmanlike penalty on UK coach Mark Stoops, the Cats still converted on 4th-and-25 situation with a deep Levis throw to Izayah Cummings. After that, though, the offense stalled and eventually turned the ball over on downs without timeouts for the defense to get it back.
Kentucky (6-3, 4-3 in SEC) had plenty of chances throughout the contest, of course. You don’t rack up 612 yards of total offense, convert 12-of-17 third downs (70.5%), score on all five trips to the red zone and absolutely dominate the time of possession, 46:08 to 13:52, without having opportunities to win the game.
It’s just about impossible to achieve those feats and still lose. Yet, here we are.
“Very, very difficult loss,” Stoops said afterward. “Not sure I’ve been a part of one quite like that. We were so good in so many ways and absolutely not good enough in so many different ways.”
Kentucky’s offense was tremendous. Even with some mistakes along the way, Levis threw for 372 yards and three touchdowns with an interception, adding 47 yards and a pair of TDs on 15 carries. Wan’Dale Robinson was a revelation downfield, hauling in 12 passes for 166 yards and a score. Chris Rodriguez Jr. churned out 109 yards on 22 carries.
Then, there was the Cats’ defense, which surrendered 461 yards and failed to limit chunk yardage for Tennessee (5-4, 3-3). UK held the ball for more than 75% of the game, yet its defense failed to hold up its end of the deal.
“During the game, time of possession was kind of meaningless, because we weren’t getting stops,” Stoops said. “Then when we did get a stop or two, we’ve just got to be good enough to go down and score right there at the end. We were close.”
UK was close, of course, but ultimately came up about 10 yards short of a potential game-tying field goal. The Cats were 38 yards away from an outright win.
With a win, Kentucky would’ve remained alive for a potential New Year’s Bowl bid at the end of the season. Now, though? The Cats’ prospects have dwindled to a more likely outcome of reaching the Outback, Gator or Music City bowls. They’ll have a chance to get back on the winning track next week at Vanderbilt — but the loss to Tennessee will certainly sting for longer than that.
“It really was a great game,” Stoops said. “It won’t feel like that to me, especially defensively, but we came up short. Again, you’ve got to give them credit and we’ve got to play better and do some things better.”
After a three-game slide, that much is clear.
