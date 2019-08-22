After taking a 2-0 advantage into intermission, the Apollo High School boys' soccer team erupted for eight goals in the second half for a 10-0 victory over Owensboro Catholic in a district matchup Wednesday at OCHS.
Houston Collins led the Eagles with four goals, including three straight midway through the second half. Harrison Bowman added two goals with an assist, and Jacob Gillim put away two goals, as well.
Jaelin Kirk tallied a goal with two assists, and Yo Shi Ya added a goal with an assist. Additional helpers came from Dai Hai, Casey Rynkowski, Eh Soe and Eh Wah.
According to Apollo coach Ryan Poirier, it was a nice bounce-back effort following Tuesday's 5-0 home loss to Henderson County.
"I think they realized we've got to pick it up a little bit," he said. "They were hungry. Last night we got beat, it wasn't good. We played bad, they know we played bad, and it was kind of embarrassing a little bit, because we know we can compete a whole lot better than that.
"I knew it didn't matter who we were playing that next game -- these kids weren't happy about last night. They were gonna come out and play."
Apollo opened scoring in the 34th minute when Ya took a pass from Hai and worked his way into the box, faking to the right before moving left and finding the back of the net. Two minutes later, Collins scored on an assist from Kirk to give the Eagles a 2-0 halftime lead.
Kirk then stole the second-half kickoff and scored in the first minute of the second half, which essentially opened the floodgates.
"We wore them down, I think that's really what it was," Poirier said of his team's aggressiveness. "We came at them, came at them and came at them. To hardly let them have the ball, pressure -- it just opened up."
And, Poirier added, it helped that his players were finally able to take advantage of their scoring opportunities.
"We finished really well tonight," he said. "We finished some really tough balls that we put in where the keeper had no chance. Not every game we've had those shots go in, so it was nice to see those go in.
"The important thing is we came out in the second half and woke up a little bit and played a little bit better than the first half."
The Eagles were especially glad to see Collins break out, which came as a result of Apollo simply needing someone to play forward as coaches moved players around the field. He scored in the 36th, 56th, 65th and 67th minutes.
"He has got one of the best touches on the team," Poirier said of Collins, who suffered a dislocated elbow late last season. "He's only a sophomore, but he's just got a real light touch. That ball hits his foot and it stays close. Anytime he's around the goal, we know if it gets on his foot, he's gonna have a chance to score."
Owensboro Catholic (2-2, 0-2 in 9th District) played without starting goalkeeper Caleb Ranallo. Freshman Landon Reffitt stepped in and made eight saves in his absence.
Apollo improved to 2-3 and 1-1 in district play -- an encouraging sight for Poirier and his squad.
"We didn't want to go 0-2 in district," he said. "That wouldn't have been a great start. So now we're 1-1, that's fine. If we can take care of business in the next couple of district games, we give ourselves a chance to play for that 1 seed. That's what everyone wants. At least we're giving ourselves a chance now."
