With a stunning upset loss late Wednesday night, the University of Kentucky will now try to salvage a split on its trip to Las Vegas.
The Wildcats fell 69-66 to Utah in a 3-point fueled defeat in which they could neither make or guard shots from long distance.
No. 6 UK now faces an Ohio State team ranked No. 5 and considered by some to be the best team in the country right now.
UK will be challenged inside by Kaleb Wesson, a versatile and strong 6-foot-9, 255-pound junior. His brother, Andre Wesson, is a 6-6, 220-pound senior who is playing significant minutes along with junior guard CJ Walker.
Duane Washington is hitting 53.7% of his 3s (22-of-41), 10th best percentage in the nation according to KenPom.com, and Kaleb Wesson is making 45.9% (17-of-37).
Washington may be out of the game with a rib injury. Ohio State's lone loss, an 84-71 stunner at Minnesota last Sunday, was without Washington.
In what looks like a complete mismatch from the perimeter, the Buckeyes are making 41.6% of their 3-pointers, sixth-best in the country.
After making just 2-of-17 from 3 for 11.7% against Utah, Kentucky is hitting 27.5% from distance, No. 327 in the KenPom rankings.
"I believe we've got good shooters," Calipari said early Thursday morning in Las Vegas. "Just maybe timid right now? You're literally pulling up and it's not close to the rim. What's in your mind? We've got to fix some of that."
UK didn't defend on the perimeter either, and Utah got on a tear.
Utah connected on 23-of-42 attempts (54.8%), including 8-of-15 (53.3%) from long range. It's the first time this season a Kentucky opponent has shot 50% or better.
Utah had lost to Costal Carolina by 22 points earlier in the season, but UK faced a different team in this game.
Utah was in charge 54-37, UK's biggest deficit of the season, with 12:11 left to play. The Wildcats scrambled back to have a chance to get the game in overtime, but Immanuel Quickley couldn't connect on a 3 from the corner in the final seconds.
Calipari wasn't happy with Nick Richards in his postgame radio talk, and Richards will have to pick up his pace for this matchup. UK may try to harrass Kaleb Wesson with multiple defenders, as Wesson has turned the ball over against better competition this season.
Ashton Hagans has been UK's constant at point guard, scoring 13.9 points and passing for 7.1 assists a game. Hagans will need to be on his steal game for the Wildcats.
Tyrese Maxey broke out of a scoring slump with a game-high 18 points (7-of-13 shooting) against Utah. Both Maxey and Quickley struggled from 3 against Utah, going 0-for-8 combined.
"We didn't pass the ball to each other. Couldn't get them to pass it to each other," Calipari said. "Sometimes guys worry more about themselves than the team (but) more than any that I've coached the last five to seven years, this team needs each other. If they go out and try to do it themselves … we're in trouble."
