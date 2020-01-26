The Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team carried a two-point lead into halftime Saturday afternoon, but it wasn’t until the second half that the Panthers found their groove.
Behind the efforts of a 32-0 third-quarter run, Wesleyan went on to post a 101-61 victory over visiting Ursuline at the Sportscenter — improving to 19-1 overall, 10-1 in Great Midwest Athletic Conference play, and winning their 30th straight home contest in the process.
According to Panthers co-head coach Nicole Nieman, her team’s scoring explosion all started from improved effort on the defensive end.
“We started getting stops, and I think a lot of that started with defensive rebounding,” said Nieman, whose squad limited Ursuline to just 2-of-15 shooting from the field in the third period. “We were able to do that, then we took the ball at them and we were aggressive going to the basket. The biggest thing was coming out and playing with energy.”
KWC led 21-20 at the end of the first quarter and 35-33 at halftime, as both teams shot better than 53% from the field.
From there, however, Wesleyan limited the Arrows to just 25.8% shooting in the second half. For the game, Ursuline finished with a 41.7% mark, including 6-of-17 makes from 3-point range (35.3%). The Arrows connected on only one shot from beyond the arc after halftime.
Former Daviess County High School standout Emma Johnson scored 19 points off the bench to pace Wesleyan, while Cali Nolot posted a career-best 17 points.
Tahlia Walton added 14 points, Lily Skye Grimes recorded 11 points with five assists, and Keelie Lamb finished with nine points and nine rebounds.
According to Nolot, her team’s second-half strategy was simple: Attack the basket.
“That’s just the way we play,” the sophomore forward said. “We pass the ball and our cuts open things up for ourselves or for other people. It can be anybody scoring in any game. I just love this team.”
Johnson scored seven points in KWC’s third-quarter push, including back-to-back 3-pointers, and Grimes added six points in the outburst. Leah Richardson’s deep 3-pointer at the horn capped off the Panther’s 35-4 quarter, giving her team an 80-47 advantage.
Consecutive 3s by Kaylee Clifford and Maddy Boyle, followed by a layup from AJ Thomas, gave Wesleyan its largest lead of the game at 95-52 with 4:31 remaining.
“I think everybody had a big day,” Nieman said. “Other people stepped up, as well, so that was nice to see. Keelie was in foul trouble in the first half, but Cali and EJ and everyone else stepped up and played well today.”
The Panthers finished with a 53.4% shooting mark from the field, including 14-of-31 from distance (45.2%), and they made 9-of-13 foul shots (69.2%). KWC claimed a 38-21 rebounding advantage, leading to a 19-6 edge in second-chance scoring.
Wesleyan also held the edge in points in the paint (50-36), points off turnovers (30-9), fastbreak scoring (13-10) and bench production (54-17).
“It’s always good to come home and put the ball in the hoop,” Nieman said. “For the last three games, we struggled doing that. I think that was a good thing to help our confidence.”
According to Nolot, she’s just glad to get the win — but she’s also ready to get back to work and prepare for Thursday’s road contest at Ursuline.
“We take everything day by day,” she said. “We don’t worry about the outcome, we just work to get better every day and try to improve every day.”
Ky Crevison led Ursuline (5-13, 2-7) with 16 points, while Bekah Green and Julia Cardwell scored 10 points apiece.
URSULINE 20-23-4-14 — 61
KWC 21-24-35-21 — 101
Ursuline (61) — Crevison 16, Cardwell 10, Green 10, Jenkins 7, Mathis 6, Scheuvront 3, Ashaolu 3, Evans 2, Humenkiuk 2, Taylor 2.
Kentucky Wesleyan (101) — Johnson 19, Nolot 17, Walton 14, Grimes 11, Lamb 9, L. Richardson 8, Duncan 7, Barga 6, Clifford 3, Boyle 3, Puckett 2, Thomas 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.