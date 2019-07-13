Blanton Team 2 wins USBC Standard Open title

Shawn Blanton lost a lot of sleep over a three-month stretch keeping track of bowling scores.
Blanton is the captain of a five-man team -- four of them from Owensboro -- that last week won the Standard Team championship of the United States Bowling Congress Open Championships.
Blanton Team 2 was among 4,700 teams in the Standard Team division, which was created two years ago, and it bowled on April 3-4 in Las Vegas. The Blanton squad secured the top spot in the standings on April 3 with games of 890, 947 and 1,033 for a 2,870 total at the South Point Bowling Plaza.
Then, after five days in Vegas, the Owensboro members of the team came back, and the scoreboard watching began.
"It's terrible, I lost a lot of sleep," Blanton said. "Team event squads are at noon and 7 p.m. in Vegas. I was working, but still on my phone glancing at scores -- 7 (p.m.) out there is 9 here, so at 10:30 or 11 I'm on the internet. If somebody is bowling good then it ends up 12, 1, 2, 3 in the morning, I'm still watching these scores, every night for 90-something days.
"You can look up the bowlers, see averages, a few were standard that were really good."
After watching, watching, watching, the Blanton Team learned it had won after the final day of competition on July 8.
Others on the team from Owensboro were Andrew Dill, John Leonard and Davey Murphy, who was a former baseball player at Kentucky Wesleyan College and Owensboro High School. Chris Strehl, from Mesa, Arizona, was also on the team. Strehl's dad has been a longtime bowler here.
Blanton set the pace for Team 2 with a 617 series, which included a 268 in his final game. He was followed by Strehl (608), Dill (557), Leonard (557) and Murphy (531).
This wasn't typical league-night bowling. There were two challenging lane conditions bowlers had to contend with. Oil patterns on major competition lanes are unique.
"It's a totally different pattern of oil on the lane," Blanton said. "We're throwing equipment to hook, not hook, the lane condition is not listed, you don't know what you're bowling on. We were trying to figure it out first game, it got a little better second game, then you can break lane pattern down, then averages go up last game."
Dill had a good look on the pattern to start.
"Then I told him it's gonna disappear on you, something's gonna happen then you'll lose it," Blanton said. "He shot 150 last game, I went 170, 179, 268. Once you lose it, it's gone. He found it in the 10th frame, he had a double in the 10th to get us that little lead."
It was Dill's first trip to Vegas for the USBC Open, and the 26-year-old had a good time.
"It was my very first national tournament, just going out, seeing the bowling stadium was awesome," Dill said. "I'm hooked now."
The 60-lane center had teams starting at 7 a.m. and running well past midnight.
"It just ran non-stop for 122 days," Blanton said.
This was the first time Blanton had a team to win a national championship, and he's had teams in the competition since 2003.
"We take two to four teams every year," Blanton said. "I had success my very first year in the Regular Singles division. I bowled 751, left Knoxville, Tennessee in sixth place, that was really good for me. I was ecstatic. I ended up 26th, out of 50,000 single bowlers, I was hooked."
The Regular is the top bowling division in the Open Championships, which have been going on for 116 years.
A switch in the two teams' makeups was likely the difference.
"We'd been bowling with the same teams a long time, both Regular division teams," Blanton said. "This year we looked at it and said if we can move one of your guys to my team, and move me -- I'd been struggling the last three years -- we can drop to the (Standard) division, we can bowl with lower average bowlers. They were like let's try that out, you see what happened, $20,000 payday to change two bowlers and bowl good."
Yes, there was a $20,000 payout split by the Blanton Team 2.
"If we hadn't made that team change, we would've finished about 300th in the Regular division," Blanton said.
Blanton has been bowling since he was a kid, and the Owensboro portion of the team bowls out of Diamond Lanes South. He used to bowl four nights a week, but with two kids and three businesses to run, he doesn't have that much practice time anymore.
They will all get Eagle trophies and commemorative watches to celebrate the championship when they travel to Reno, Nevada and the National Bowling Stadium for the 2020 Open Championships.
"We're going to be on the biggest stage, I would like to take it and say I'm retired, I don't think we ought to do it again," Blanton said, laughing. "Our averages went up, so we can't bowl Standard next year, we can't even defend our title. Only way can do that is split our team and find a couple of other lower average bowlers, only going to have half of us on two teams trying to defend the title."
No matter what, Blanton Team 2 will be introduced in future competitions as the 2019 Standard Division champions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.