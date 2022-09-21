Tickets for Kentucky’s 2022 Big Blue Madness in Rupp Arena will become available at 8 a.m. CDT on Oct. 2 at the Memorial Coliseum ticket windows on Avenue of Champions in Lexington, online at Ticketmaster.com and through the Ticketmaster app. The event, the first open practice opportunity for UK’s 2022-23 men’s and women’s basketball teams, is slated for 6 p.m. CDT on Oct. 14.
Tickets are free for Big Blue Madness, which will feature introductions of both the men’s and women’s basketball teams, practice drills, videos and more.
All patrons will require a ticket for admission, regardless of age. There will be a limit of two tickets per control card at the Memorial Coliseum ticket distribution. Online orders will have a minimal service fee attached, and there will be a limit of two tickets per household. All duplicate orders will automatically be canceled. UK Athletics cannot guarantee fans will receive tickets by lining up or going online.
A limited number of control cards will be issued to those camped out at 5 p.m. CDT on Oct. 1. All fans must be present to obtain their control card and wristband, and no more than four control cards will be distributed per tent.
Fans with control cards are encouraged to start lining up at 6:30 a.m. CDT on Oct. 2 for ticket distribution. Fans will receive a maximum of two tickets per control card, and only one control card per person will be accepted at distribution. All patrons with a control card must be in line by 8 a.m. CDT on Oct. 2.
ROGERS HIT ACE AT HILLCREST
Brad Rogers carded a hole-in-one on Saturday at Hillcrest Golf Course.
He aced the No. 2 hole from 140 yards, using a pitching wedge.
Witnessing the feat was Irvin, Nolan and Elliott Rogers.
