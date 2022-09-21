Tickets for Kentucky’s 2022 Big Blue Madness in Rupp Arena will become available at 8 a.m. CDT on Oct. 2 at the Memorial Coliseum ticket windows on Avenue of Champions in Lexington, online at Ticketmaster.com and through the Ticketmaster app. The event, the first open practice opportunity for UK’s 2022-23 men’s and women’s basketball teams, is slated for 6 p.m. CDT on Oct. 14.

Tickets are free for Big Blue Madness, which will feature introductions of both the men’s and women’s basketball teams, practice drills, videos and more.

