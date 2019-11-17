Youth-laden Urbana stole one late on Saturday afternoon.
The Blue Knights, coached by former Brescia mentor Josh Gibson, overcame 11-point deficits in each half to rally past Kentucky Wesleyan 56-53 in a men's college basketball game at the Sportscenter.
The Panthers fall to 0-2 entering Monday night's visit to longtime rival Southern Indiana in Evansville.
"They had more explosive personnel down the stretch," second-year KWC coach Drew Cooper said. "They played with much more confidence in the last few minutes of the game -- when they start playing with confidence, they're tough to stop.
"It's a play here, a play there -- this is a bitter pill to swallow."
Wesleyan seemed to be in good position with just over 11 minutes to play, following a Mohamed Abu Arisha free throw that pushed the Panthers in front, 41-30.
The Blue Knights (1-2), however, got 3-pointers from Tehree Horn and Shaunn Monroe, along with a conventional three-play conversion from Jordan Bradley, in a torrid 15-6 burst that put them right back in it.
Abu Arisha's baseline drive at 5:10 left the Panthers with a 49-45 advantage, but a right-wing 3 by Monroe followed by a putback by Kyle Kegley at 3:45 gave Urbana its first lead, 50-49.
Tyler Bezold's drive to the rack briefly reclaimed the lead for Wesleyan, but a fastbreak layup by Monroe at 0:50, a subsequent steal by Monroe, and two Horn free throws at 0:18 pushed the Blue Knights ahead, 54-51.
Abu Arisha's layup at 0:10 was able to draw KWC within a point, but Horn bagged two more clutch foul shots with 5.5 seconds to play, and the Panthers were unable to get a shot off before the final horn on their ensuing possession.
"We start three freshman and a sophomore, so we're a really young team," said Gibson, who coached the BU Bearcats from 2012-16. "This is the first year with a new staff for this team, so it's a process to get everything going the way we want it to be.
"I was really happy with the way we competed, especially the way we finished. I think it's as simple as seeing the ball go in the basket a couple of times, and then coming back and playing with more confidence and energy at the defensive end."
The first half, meanwhile, was a series of streaks -- the Panthers scoring the game's first 10 points, and the Blue Knights scoring the next 10.
Bezold scored five points in an 11-0 KWC run that made it 21-10, but Urbana scored 10 of the final 14 points of the half to pull within 25-20 at intermission.
Abu Arisha had team-highs of 17 points and seven assists for the Panthers, who also got 12 points from Jo Griffin and 11 points off the bench from Bezold. Erik Bell and Adam Goetz each dished four assists.
Bradley scored 17 points to lead Urbana, which also got 13 points from Horn (all in the second half) and 10 points from Monroe. The Blue Knights went 9-of-9 from the foul stripe in the second half after not taking a free throw in the first 20 minutes.
Urbana outrebounded KWC 31-26, and the Blue Knights came up with 10 steals compared to just two for the Panthers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.