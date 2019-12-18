Blue set to play in FBU Freshman All-Star game

Isaac Blue is the latest in a line of good football players in his family.
Blue has a couple of brothers, Logan and Cody, who were standouts at Owensboro High School.
It is with that background that Isaac Blue was able to work his way into being an every down player for Daviess County High School as a freshman.
The season he had made enough of an impact that he was chosen for the FBU Freshman All-American Bowl in Naples, Florida.
That game will be Wednesday at Gulf Coast High School in Naples. It is at 5 p.m. CT and is streaming on the NBCSports app.
"It was an honor to be selected," Blue said. "I'm very excited to represent my school, city, and state and to compete with the best freshman in the country."
He said there were about three other Kentucky players in the game, with a lot of players from Texas and Florida on the rosters.
Jonathan Nalley, a junior lineman for DC, played in this same game two years ago.
"There's a nomination process, it's a who's-who for that age group, there are only 65 players selected," DC coach Matt Brannon said.
Blue has been through a couple of days of long practice sessions, and he felt more comfortable after the first practice day.
"The toughest part has been learning new defensive schemes in such a short period of time with new coaches and teammates," Blue said. "I feel like I have contributed a lot to our team on the defensive side of the ball. My versatility is something that I think will help my team on Wednesday night."
Blue is 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, and those numbers along with what people selecting the players saw on film helped get him nominated.
"You have to have good film, and you have to fit the mold of what potential D1 players might look like as freshmen," Brannon said.
Blue had good enough size and football ability to get on the offensive line rotation and at defensive tackle and end.
"We started him off slow because he was a freshman, but it didn't take very long for us to see he deserved to be out there," Brannon said. "He never backed down in practice, never once has he felt intimidated. He's excited about playing against high-level competition."
Being in this game should be a good springboard for Blue to take through off-season weight lifting and conditioning for Daviess County.
"I'm already looking forward to next season," Blue said. "Going into the future we can improve by making gains in the weight room and in spring and summer practices by listening to our coaches, constantly improving our techniques, and giving 110% effort."
