Boling had strong run for Daviess County soccer

Jacob Boling played his final game for Daviess County High School on Saturday in the final game of the KHSAA soccer season.
Boling and Daviess County High School fell in the state championship game 2-0 to Lexington Henry Clay.
Although the loss was disappointing, it was a fine bookend to a career that has been special to say the least for Boling.
He closed his senior season with a team-high 33 goals and nine assists. Boling scored 27 goals and had 17 assists as a junior.
The ride for Boling with DC soccer has been a highly successful one.
Boling's freshman year ended with DC winning its first state championship. His sophomore season also ended in the state championship game. DC finished 2018 in the state tournament quarterfinals.
This season was going to be something of a mystery for DC. Boling was one of three seniors on the team, and as he had throughout his career, he played significant minutes.
Boling has seen a lot of roster turnover, with the Panthers having double-figure numbers of seniors graduating both his freshman and sophomore season. Six seniors moved on after the 2018 season.
"My freshman year we won it, great team, solid group of seniors," Boling said. "It meant more to me every single year. Just going through playing with the teams, this team, at the beginning of the season we didn't have much chemistry. One night we went to coach's house, had a bonfire, and ever since then it's just clicked. That's what it's mainly about, having connections with the kids on the team, knowing what they're going to do."
People on the teams with Boling changed, but a strong competitive attitude and desire to win were constants over the last four years.
"Just knowing with what we have, keep winning, keep winning was great, and it kept motivating us," Boling said. "We focus on one game, attack it as hard as we can, win it and right after that game is over it was on to the next."
The state championship game was a challenge because of how good Lexington Henry Clay was. Henry Clay won 2-0 after Daviess County's defense kept HC off the board for more than 50 minutes. DC finished 21-2-3.
With an abundance of returnees, Boling things the Panthers will be state level challengers again.
"For sure, our goal this game was to leave it on the field, no regrets," Boling said. "Making it this far was very great for us. Next year I feel confident they're going to do the same."
DC boys coach Doug Sandifer understands the legacy that Boling has with the program.
"Jacob leads by his play on the field," Sandifer said. "He's not the most vocal, but he leads with how he plays. You're either going to raise your level to play with him or he's going to leave you behind. He's hurting like everybody else is at this point in the season, but he'd never say a thing, he just has a motor that won't quit."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.