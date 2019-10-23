Boling lifts Panthers in semi-state win

In the biggest game of the year for both Daviess County and Madisonville North Hopkins, it took a late score from the Panthers' Jacob Boling to secure the 3-2 win in semi-state play of the boys' soccer KHSSA State Tournament. Boling scored twice on the night.
With the road win, the Panthers will move on to face Warren Central, which defeated Marshall County.
"The game could've gone either way," said Madisonville head coach Christakis Agisilaou, a former soccer standout at Owensboro High School and Kentucky Wesleyan College. "That's just how postseason soccer is. I told myself going into the postseason that if we're to lose, we give everything we got.
"Two years ago, we lost to Daviess 10-0. I think we gained a lot of respect tonight. Their coach came up to me after the game and told me that I have a great team and had a great season this year."
Madisonville's Dalton Daves scored the first goal of the match with 28:20 on the clock in the first half to put the Maroons up 1-0.
DC responded a minute and a half later with a goal by Boling to tie it up. Madisonville keeper Alex Brooks was able to dive to make the first save, but he wasn't able to get up in time to stop the rebound off of Boling's foot.
The Panthers' Hunter Clark later found the back of the net on a corner kick that went off the left goal post, giving DC a 2-1 lead at halftime.
The Maroons' Luke McElroy fired a shot with 29:25 left to tie the contest.
With less than three minutes to go in regulation, Boling scored the go-ahead goal for DC.
Brooks sprinted out of the goal for a free kick with 1:10 on the clock as a last chance effort for the Maroons, but the Panthers were able to retain possession to run out the time until the clock hit zero.
Daviess County improved to 19-2-2 and advances to the state tournament quarterfinals for the fourth consecutive season.
Madisonville ends its best season since 2007, going 20-4-2 on the year.
"Winning the region is so big with this competitve region," Agisilaou said, coming off his second year as head coach. "The team believed in my system, and they worked so hard this year. I wouldn't want to be part of a better program than Madisonville."
