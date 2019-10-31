LEXINGTON -- With the clock winding down and the match tied, senior Jacob Boling received a pass from junior Hunter Clark that every young player dreams about -- and he knew precisely what to do with it.
Boling's stunning, point-blank goal with 36 seconds remaining in the second overtime lifted Daviess County to a dramatic 3-2 victory over East Carter in the semifinal round of the Boys' KHSAA State Soccer Tournament on a rain-soaked Wednesday evening before a huge, energetic crowd at Bryan Station High School's R.L. Grider Stadium.
The win lifts the Panthers (21-2-2) into the state championship match for the third time in four years and for the fourth time since 2010, as DC will square off against top-ranked Henry Clay (24-1-3) at 5 p.m. CT on Saturday for the title.
"I'm thrilled, it feels great," beamed Boling. "That was a beautiful cross from Hunter and at first I didn't think it was going to get through. When it did, I was able to slide and get a foot on it and the ball went in. It was just one of those stabs you make and it worked out for us."
Clark, receiving an initial pass from Boling, delivered a turf-burning rocket that appeared to narrowly zip through at least two Raiders defenders.
"I just wanted to take it outside and try to put the ball in front of the goal," Clark said. "I wasn't aware of the time on the clock, I was just trying to make a play for the team."
The Panthers' large contingent of fans erupted with a loud roar as the match ended, and Daviess County players acknowledged the cheers by paying a visit to the stands for a rapturous celebration.
Moreover, this was a Panthers team that played a man down for the final 60 minutes, after left back Carter Hoagland received a red card for what was ruled an excessive foul midway through the first half. He will not be allowed to play on Saturday.
"The game changed when we got the red card, and we were fortunate that we had scored two goals by then," said Panthers coach Doug Sandifer, who led DCHS to the state championship at this very venue in 2016. "We're playing 10 on 11 the rest of the way and that makes it tough.
"We moved (Boling) back to holding midfield for awhile, but we made a change and moved him back up front between overtimes. I didn't really want it to go to penalty kicks, and Jacob knows how to get his foot on something in front of the goal."
Daviess County dominated the match for the longest time.
Freshman Hayden Boswell scored in front of the goal in the 15th minute to provide the Panthers a 1-0 lead and Clark's 23-yard laser in the 17th minute made it 2-0.
Daviess County produced eight shots on goal in the first half -- four from Clark -- while the Raiders (19-4-1) had none.
East Carter, however, regrouped at intermission and clawed its way back into the contest thanks to high-scoring junior Ethan Miller, who entered the contest with 40 goals.
In the 51st minute, Miller sliced his team's deficit in half with a point-blank goal off a nice cross from junior Jacopo Volpato, and Miller tied the match in the 78th minute on a rebound goal following a Raiders free kick.
"That goal late shook us," Sandifer conceded. "East Carter gained a lot of confidence going into overtime.
"We just told our guys that we were going to get some chances in overtime and we need to take advantage of them, and we were able to do that late in the second OT.
"The whole game was gut-wrenching, really, and I didn't think we played great. We're inexperienced at this level and we made some nervous mistakes -- I hope we got all those out of our system tonight."
Daviess County, now 4-0 all-time in state semifinal matches, finished with a 10-2 advantage in shots on goal.
