Brock Brubaker went 3-for-3 with three runs batted in, and Davey Hiner struck out nine batters in his debut to lead the Owensboro Post 9 Bombers to an 11-1 American Legion baseball win over Carmi (Ill.) Post 224 on Friday at Kamuf Park.
Bombers manager Matt Freeman called it “a nice bounce back” after falling to rival Rockport on Thursday.
“We had a new pitcher out on the mound tonight, he came in and pounded the strike zone,” Freeman said of Hiner, who surrendered one hit and no earned runs with two walks in 42/3 innings. “He was fantastic on the mound, and our kids came out and hit a pretty good pitcher. They hit it to all fields. I was real pleased.”
Freeman credited his players for entering the contest with a clear focus and determination.
“I think the energy level was a lot better tonight,” he said. “I think the kids had a little bit of an edge tonight. They came out and swung the bats well and threw it and played good defense.”
The Bombers (11-6) scored in every inning, beginning with Brock Brubaker’s RBI base hit to score Cayden Crabtree, who led off the bottom of the first with a double.
Courtesy runner Cruz Lee later scored on Crabtree’s RBI groundout, followed by Joshua Mayes scoring on an error for a 3-0 lead in the second frame.
The Bombers took advantage of four Carmi errors in the third inning, which was highlighted by Brubaker’s two-run double, to score five runs and seize an 8-0 advantage.
“Brubaker’s one of our leaders at the plate,” Freeman noted. “He’s got phenomenal bat speed and is just going to do a great job when he goes to Campbellsville. I’m really pleased with the way he’s playing the game right now.”
Carmi scored its lone run on an Owensboro error in the top of the fourth.
Aiden Wells clubbed a sacrifice fly in the fourth to score Owen Payne, who led off with a double, and two more runs in the fifth — courtesy runner Isaiah Johnson scored on an error and Easton Blandford hit an RBI single — ended the contest.
Crabtree and Payne each scored twice for Post 9.
The Bombers will play again Saturday and Sunday to close out a stretch of four games in four days.
“I think a lot of times it’s easy to lose focus when it’s hot or when you’ve done something over and over again,” Freeman said. “In baseball, you do play every day. If you’re going to the next level or even the next level after that, you’ve got to get comfortable doing it.”
And, so far, Freeman and assistant coach Gary Haire have been generally pleased with the Bombers’ resolve — but there’s still room for improvement.
“We think our pitchers right now are really doing a fantastic job of throwing strikes and getting ahead of hitters,” Freeman said. “Defensively, we’ve got to shore a few things up.
“Our outfielders have been pretty darn good. Hitting has been a little bit up and down, up and down, but we’re sitting at 11-6. We’re not looking at records or anything like that, but we had some goals that we set at the beginning of the year.
“After this weekend, we’ll sit down with our players and reassess where they are and some things we think they can work on.”
CARMI 000 10 — 1 4 7
OWENSBORO 125 12 — 11 8 2
WP-Hiner. LP-Atterberry. 2B-Brubaker, Crabtree, Payne, Schneider (O).
