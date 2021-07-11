The Owensboro American Legion Post 9 Bombers wasted little time getting started Saturday morning.
The Bombers plated six runs in the first inning to spark a 10-0 five-inning victory over visiting Frankfort in the Jimmy V Foundation fundraiser at Shifley Park’s Jack Hicks Field.
“Right now, the kids have really locked in,” said Post 9 manager Matt Freeman, whose team won its fifth game in six outings. “They’re going out there and swinging at fastballs. Early in the count when you get ahead of the pitcher and you get those fastballs, and they start flipping those curveballs in there — the kids went the other way, and I think six times we had balls hit to the right side for base hits.”
The Bombers (22-4) opened the contest with three straight singles by Harrison Bowman, Cohl Proctor and Jordon Tolle, then scored their first run when Dan St. Clair drew a bases-loaded walk. Garrett Small clubbed a two-RBI single, and Tanner Klee drove in a run with a base hit for a 4-0 lead before the team ever recorded an out.
Conner Hallmark drove in a run with a fielder’s choice, and Klee later scored on a passed ball for a 6-0 Bombers lead.
“This group of kids is talented,” Freeman said. “They all swing the bat really well. They all play good, fundamental baseball, and they all pull for each other. It’s just really fun.”
After a scoreless second inning, the Bombers got back to work in the third.
Post 9 scored again after four consecutive walks drawn by Ethan Gibson, Bowman, Proctor and Tolle, followed by Bowman scoring on a Frankfort fielding error. A two-RBI base hit by Klee gave the Bombers a 10-0 lead, setting the stage for the mercy-rule victory.
Klee finished 2-for-2 with three RBIs, Small went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and St. Clair drove in two runs as well. Bowman, Tolle and Proctor all scored twice.
Gibson picked up the pitching win, striking out three batters and allowing just one hit in four shutout innings. Derek Hall closed out the fifth, striking out two batters with one hit and a walk.
According to Freeman, his team’s approach was exactly what he wanted.
“We’ve been working with the kids, trying to get them more focused,” he said. “So far, we’re going on five weeks of playing together. They’ve played 26 games. These are high schoolers — they’re used to playing that many games in a three-month period, but it’s the first time for some of them having to play that many games.
“We’re working on getting their swings right, trying to get a little bit more energy out of them and keeping them focused at this point.”
The fundraising event continues Sunday, as the Bombers host Harrisburg (Ill.) at 11 am. All ticket sales and donations will go directly to the Jimmy V Foundation.
“That money all goes to a great cause,” Freeman said. “Every one of us is touched by cancer, so we’re just asking for donations from teams and fans. It’s just a really neat event.”
FRANKFORT000 00x — 0 2 2
OWENSBORO604 0x — 10 9 0
WP-Gibson. LP-Hutcherson.
