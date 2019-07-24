Bombers eager for shot at state title

The Owensboro Post 9 Bombers are eager to take their best shot in the American Legion Baseball Kentucky State Tournament, which begins today in Eddyville.
The Bombers don't begin play until Thursday, with a noon matchup against the winner of today's game between Mayfield and host Lyon County.
"We're playing our best baseball of the summer right now, and that's encouraging," Bombers manager Matt Freeman said. "I believe our kids can beat any team in this tournament if we play our best baseball. We seem to be coming around at the right time."
The Bombers (8-13) will likely feature a first-game lineup of Demetrio Ortiz at catcher, Tommy Clark or Brennon Williams at first base, Cameron Hanley at second base, Tucker Hagan at shortstop, Jordan Tolle at third base, Daylin Crabtree in left field, Ethan Cartwright in center field, Griffin Haire in right field, and Mason Grant on the mound.
Also on the squad are pitcher Ethan Gibson, pitcher Corey Gibson, catcher Wade Everley and second baseman Collier Higgs (injured).
Freeman believes fundamental baseball will prevail this week in Eddyville.
"We've got to execute in the field, make the routine plays, and not give teams extra outs," he said. "Our starting pitching has been pretty consistent. We don't overwhelm you, but we do a good job pitching to contact. We need to throw strikes and allow our fielders to make a play.
"Our bats have finally come around over the past two or three weeks. Tucker Hagan and Griffin Haire have led us from the top of the order all season, and we've gotten a lot more production from the middle of our lineup down the stretch -- that's a good sign for us."
The team has been plagued by key injuries and some defections this summer, but Freeman believes the Bombers have nonetheless bonded at the right time.
"We've come together really well -- we've pulled together as a group," he said. "Our guys believe now more than ever that we can be successful and win the state tournament."
Last season, the Bombers were state runners-up to Lyon County, which could emerge as Owensboro's opponent on Thursday.
"If that turns out to be the matchup, we're looking forward to it," Freeman said. "Our players are definitely focused on the task at hand."
In addition to Owensboro, Lyon County and Owensboro, the six-team double-elimination tournament also features Shelbyville, Ashland and Oldham County.
