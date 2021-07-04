9th-inning home run lifts Dubois County
The Dubois County Bombers’ Adam Euler clubbed a solo home run over the right-field wall in the ninth inning to lead his team to a 2-1 victory over the host Owensboro RiverDawgs on a picture-perfect Saturday evening at Chautauqua Park’s Independence Field.
“It was one hanging slider, is what it came down to, and the kid didn’t miss,” RiverDawgs manager Vic Evans said afterward. “You’ve got to tip your hat to him. You just felt like, all game long, that was probably what it was going to come down to. It was that type of pitchers’ duel.”
Owensboro (11-14) scored its lone run in the third inning when PJ Barry got on with a double and later scored on Hayden Hirschvogel’s RBI single.
“PJ was great,” Evans said of Barry, who went 2-for-3 with a run. “If we could’ve put a little more together behind him, it would’ve been good, but PJ played great. He’s swung the bat well all year long.
“He’s been the unluckiest player in American this year, because he probably leads the team in barrels, and every one has been right at someone. He does such a good job in center field, too, and tracks everything down. PJ is PJ.”
Dubois County (18-7) struck in the top of the sixth on an RBI groundout by Max Landers, and the Bombers couldn’t connect again until Euler’s home run in the ninth.
RiverDawgs starter Aric Lyons held the Bombers scoreless through five innings, scattering three hits with one strikeout.
“Aric was unbelievable as our starter,” Evans said. “He gave us five really good innings. And I thought our bullpen really threw it well. We hung a slider, and the guy didn’t miss it, and that happens sometimes. That’s baseball.”
Dubois County starting pitcher Tyler Wheeler allowed one earned run and three hits while striking out eight batters in seven innings. David Ellison earned the win in one inning of relief, and Carter Stamm struck out two in the final frame to pick up the save.
“We’ve just got to swing it a little better,” said Evans, whose team recorded five hits. “We’re kind of in a midseason lull where we’re striking out too much, not having enough productive at-bats. As a team, we’ve got to swing it better.”
The loss was the third in a row for the RiverDawgs, who return to action Sunday at Franklin.
“We’ll keep grinding in the batting cages, work on a few things and try to break this little slide we’re on,” Evans said. “The great thing about baseball is you don’t have to wait a week. We play again tomorrow, and we’ll make some adjustments and see if we can’t get a win.”
DUBOIS COUNTY 000 001 001 — 2 6 0
OWENSBORO 001 000 000 — 1 5 0
WP-Ellison. LP-King. 2B-Barry, Coumoulos (O), Landers (D). HR-Euler (O).
