Braxton French went 3-for-5 with four RBIs, three runs scored and a home run to help the Owensboro American Legion Post 9 Bombers take a 16-7 victory over Madisonville Tuesday night at Shifley Park’s Jack Hicks Field.
French opened the game’s scoring with a two-run blast in the bottom of the first inning.
“We are so thrilled to have Braxton French back in the lineup,” said Bombers manager Matt Freeman, noting that French missed time with a family vacation in early July. “He has just been absolutely lights out for us at the plate.”
Madisonville responded with four runs in the top of the third, pulling ahead for a 4-2 lead after a bases-loaded hit by pitch followed by an error.
The Bombers’ Cohl Proctor led off the fourth frame with a double, advanced to third on a passed ball and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Aiden Wells. After getting on with a walk, Ethan Gibson scored when Harrison Bowman reached safely on an error at first base. French’s RBI single then scored Bowman, giving Post 9 a 5-4 lead — and the lead for good.
Owensboro tacked on eight more runs in the fifth after loading the bases without an out. Wells, Gibson and Jordon Tolle all collected RBI base hits in the inning, with Bowman and Dan St. Clair bringing in runners with a pair of sacrifice flies. Tolle added a run when Garrett Small got on with an error, giving Post 9 a 13-4 advantage.
After speaking with the team before the game began about urgency, Freeman was pleased with the way his team responded to the deficit.
“They’re very focused,” Freeman said. “They’ve got a couple of goals in mind that we’ve been working toward all year, and I think that the kids are just really loose right now. They’re focused, and they have fun with each other. They know when to get the work in, and they know that they can have a little fun on the side as well.”
Three runs by Madisonville in the top of the sixth chipped into the lead, but the Bombers had another answer in the bottom of the frame.
Tanner Klee reached with an error, and two outs later, he scored on an RBI single by Bowman. French then smacked an RBI double before also scoring on an RBI double by Tolle.
Brandon Davis earned the pitching win in five innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits while striking out three and walking three. Conner Hallmark, who entered in relief, kept Madisonville at bay down the stretch with just one hit, one strikeout and two walks in the final four innings.
“Conner has consistently thrown strikes for us every time we’ve run him out there,” Freeman said, “and you know whether it’s two innings here or asking him to pick up five innings, the kid just comes out and pumps the ball in there over the plate.”
Hallmark’s highlight play came on a diving grab in the top of the seventh, when he leapt to snag a short blooper in front of the mound before firing a throw from the ground for an inning-ending double play at first base. Proctor finished 3-for-5 with two runs for the Bombers, while Bowman went 2-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs. Tolle finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run. Wells chipped in two RBIs, as well.
The Bombers return to action Wednesday with a road trip to Madisonville before hosting them again in the regular-season finale Thursday at Shifley Park.
“The Indiana teams play their state tournament this week, so that takes away from both us and Madisonville,” Freeman explained. “So we got together and said, ‘You know what? We’re close. Let’s play three or four to end the season.’ It just worked out like that that we could do it this last week.”
MADISONVILLE 004 003 000 — 7 6 5
OWENSBORO 200 383 00x — 16 15 3
WP-Davis. LP-Sowders. 2B-French, Proctor, St. Clair, Tolle (O). HR-French (O).
(0) comments
