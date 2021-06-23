The Owensboro RiverDawgs found themselves with scoring chances Tuesday night, but the visiting Dubois County Bombers were too much to overcome in an 8-3 loss at Chautauqua Park’s Independence Bank Field.
The RiverDawgs (8-7) plated a run in the sixth and two more in the ninth, but too many miscues — three errors in the field and 11 runners left on base — proved to be insurmountable.
“We didn’t play well,” RiverDawgs manager Vic Evans said. “It was one of those games. In a 44-game season, you have some. You hate to come out against a division leader and lay an egg here at home, but we just didn’t play well and didn’t have a lot of energy tonight, which is unusual for us.”
Dubois County struck in the opening frame on a sacrifice fly RBI from Simon Scherry that scored Payton Hall.
Owensboro had an opportunity to answer in the bottom of the second, as the RiverDawgs loaded the bases with two outs but couldn’t manufacture any runs.
An inning later, Mason White’s two-run double gave Dubois County a 3-0 lead.
“You’ve got to tip the hat to them because they really grinded their at-bats out,” Evans said of the Bombers. “They had five or six two-strike hits where they fouled off a bunch of pitches, fouled off a bunch of pitches, and then got a big hit when they needed it. That’s one reason why they’re 14-2.”
The Bombers added to their advantage in the sixth, loading the bases before drawing back-to-back run-scoring walks and notching another run on a fielder’s choice.
The RiverDawgs faced another bases-loaded situation with one out in the bottom of the sixth and scored when Lucas Gulazyuski was hit by a pitch, but it’s all they could manage in the frame.
After another pair of Dubois County runs in the eighth, Owensboro got a two-RBI double from David Jeffers to pull within 8-3. However, three consecutive outs then sealed the win for the Bombers.
“In the last week with these games, one thing we haven’t done is we haven’t swung the bat well with men in scoring position,” said Evans, whose squad has dropped three of its last four outings. “We had a couple times tonight where we had chances to get back into the game.
“We’ve got to get better with men in scoring position. We’re not swinging it well. It’s that mentality of ‘I’ve got to get the job done when we’ve got a chance to score runs.’ We’re just not doing that right now.”
Ben Clark led the RiverDawgs at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a run. Trevor Davis finished 2-for-3 with a run, and Jeffers recorded two RBIs.
Scherry drove in four runs to pace the Bombers, while Ben Pfaadt, Guy Lipscomb and White chipped in two hits apiece. Winning pitcher Brennan Murphy collected seven strikeouts on seven hits with one earned run and three walks in seven innings.
With upcoming home games against Hoptown on Wednesday and Madisonville on Thursday, Evans noted, steps to getting better start at batting practice.
“We get here early tomorrow and we take some extra BP and get some guys swinging it a little better,” he said. “It’s one of those things where they’ve got to work and they’ve got to want it. Our guys are all competitive baseball players, and they want to play well, so they’ll work.
“We’re not playing bad, we’re just not playing good. In this league, you’ve got to play well to win.”
DUBOIS COUNTY 102 003 020 — 8 12 0
OWENSBORO 000 001 002 — 3 10 3
WP-Murphy. LP-Lucas. 2B-Hagan, Jeffers (O), Landers, White (D).
