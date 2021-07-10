Cohl Proctor went 2-for-3 and scored three runs, and Harrison Bowman struck out 10 batters in four innings as the Owensboro American Legion Post 9 Bombers captured an 8-1 win over Lyon County on Friday at Shifley Park’s Jack Hicks Field.
Aiden Wells finished 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Bombers (21-4), while Garrett Small drove in a pair of runs. Jordon Tolle scored twice, as well.
In the pitching win, Bowman didn’t surrender a hit or run, while walking four.
The Bombers play again Saturday when they host Frankfort at 11 a.m.
LYON COUNTY 100 000 0 — 1 2 2
OWENSBORO 202 211 x — 8 8 1
WP-Bowman. LP-Ford. 2B-Gibson, Tolle (O).
OHIO VALLEY LEAGUE BASEBALL OWENSBORO 9,
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 6
The RiverDawgs scored six runs in the top of the 10th inning to leave Greenville with a victory.
Paul Coumoulos went 3-for-4 with two runs, including a home run, for the RiverDawgs (15-15), who won their fourth consecutive outing. Ben Clark also went 3-for-5 for Owensboro, and Lucas Gulazyuski drove in three runs, Kail Hill scored twice, as well.
Logan King earned the pitching win in relief, striking out five batters and scattering two hits with one walk in 5 1/3 innings.
Mason Lundgrin went 2-for-4 with a double for the Stallions (13-16), and Parker Stroh clubbed a home run with two RBIs.
The RiverDawgs play again Saturday at Henderson.
OWENSBORO 000 001 020 6 — 9 10 3
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 300 000 000 3 — 6 5 4
WP-King. LP-Stephens. 2B-Clark, Hagan (O), Lundgrin (M). HR-Coumoulos (O), Stroh (M).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.