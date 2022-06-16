The Dubois County Bombers jumped out to an early lead and held off the Owensboro RiverDawgs to capture an 11-5 Ohio Valley League baseball victory Wednesday night at Chautauqua Park’s Independence Bank Field.
Pitching rotations for the RiverDawgs (2-10) have been short since the season began, but according to manager Vic Evans Jr., reinforcements are on the way.
“We knew we were shorthanded,” said Evans, noting that some late-arriving pitchers will be in town Thursday, “and then when we got down 5-1, 6-1, you have it play it by ear — do you save the guys for tomorrow’s game? So, we had some position guys that we put in to throw for us. They did everything they could and kept us in the game.”
Dubois County (6-6) plated a run in the top of the first inning, then added a trio of scores in the top of the third to assume a 4-0 advantage.
Owensboro’s Johnathan Lawson led off the bottom of the third frame with a base hit, followed by Ryan Robinson and Ethan Plyler drawing consecutive walks. Myles Beale reached on a fielder’s choice and Daalen Adderly drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, but a strikeout then ended any further scoring chances.
The RiverDawgs didn’t score again until the sixth inning, when they trailed 10-1. Lawson clubbed an RBI groundout to score Jake Allgeyer, who led off with a walk, followed two batters later by Plyler’s three-run homer to left field.
After trimming the deficit to 10-5, however, Owensboro couldn’t manufacture any more runs. The Bombers added a score in the top of the ninth to provide the final margin.
“We had a couple shots,” Evans said. “We had bases loaded and nobody out and just got one. Then Ethan hits the home run and gets us back in the game. I’m not unhappy with their play. We’ve played well, we’ve just been shorthanded and now we got some reinforcements coming. We hope it helps a little bit.
“We just couldn’t get the big hit early when we needed it. And give credit to (Dubois County), they never really hit anything hard but everything they hit just happened to find a hole tonight. That happens sometimes.”
Plyler led the RiverDawgs’ offense with a 2-for-4 performance, adding a double and a home run with three RBIs. Adderly went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI as well.
Ryan Davis went 4-for-6 and scored three runs for the Bombers, Terrick Thompson went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, Connor Oxley added three hits and two runs, and Tucker Schank chipped in two hits and two RBIs. As a team, the Bombers tallied 17 hits.
After getting off to a rocky start to the season, Owensboro had won two straight outings — 12-8 over Dubois County on Sunday and 17-4 over the Hoptown Hoppers on the road Monday — before falling to the Bombers.
Still, Evans said, his team hasn’t been discouraged.
“What I like about these guys is they’re a fun group to be around, they play hard, they know they’ve been shorthanded,” he said. “They just go out and play and give it the best effort they have, and we’ll get there.”
The RiverDawgs return to action Thursday night when they host the Louisville Jockeys for Autism Awareness Night at 6:30 p.m.
Owensboro will use specially-made Puzzle Pieces bats, which will then be auctioned off following the contest, with proceeds going to the nonprofit organization.
“We want to do things in the community to help the community and be a part of the community,” Evans said. “We try our best to do that.”
DUBOIS COUNTY 103 141 001 — 11 17 1
OWENSBORO 001 004 000 — 5 7 1
WP-Morris. LP-Gibson. 2B-Adderley, Allgeyer, Plyler (O). HR-Plyler (O).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.