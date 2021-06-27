The Owensboro American Legion Post 9 Bombers won a pair of home games Saturday, capturing a 6-4 win over Harrisburg and a 4-1 victory against Pulaski at Shifley Park’s Jack Hicks Field.
Dan St. Clair’s walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted the Bombers against Harrisburg, while Braxton French and Brock Brubaker both went 3-for-4 with an RBI. French also scored after getting on base prior to St. Clair’s game-winning shot.
In the win against Pulaski, the Bombers’ Cohl Proctor earned the complete-game pitching victory after striking out 14 batters and allowing one run with three hits and two walks.
Harrison Bowman paced Owensboro offensively, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored. Jordon Tolle finished 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI in helping the Bombers improve to 15-2.
Owensboro returns to action Tuesday with a road matchup at Newburgh before returning to host Rockport on Thursday at 7 p.m.
HARRISBURG000 220 0 — 4 4 3
OWENSBORO002 002 2 — 6 12 2
WP-French. 2B-Proctor (O) HR-St. Clair (O).
PULASKI100 000 0 — 1 3 1
OWENSBORO101 110 x — 4 8 0
WP-Proctor. LP-Burt. 2B-Bowman 2, Harding (O).
