The Post 9 Owensboro Bombers captured a pair of victories in an American Legion baseball doubleheader Saturday at Kamuf Park.
The Bombers (10-4) edged Oldham County 13-12 for a walk-off win before later rolling Madisonville 15-1.
In the opening game, Connor Hallmark hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly to score Easton Blandford in the bottom of the eighth inning and seal the victory for Post 9.
Blandford went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs, Cayden Crabtree finished 3-for-3 with three runs, and Brock Brubaker recorded two hits and two runs. Gavyn Minyard and Hallamrk each scored twice.
The Bombers needed only five innings to dispatch Madisonville Post 6.
Owen Payne and Minyard both had doubles, with three RBIs and two runs scored apiece. Brubaker went 2-for-3 with two runs, Harrison Bowman drove in two and plated a pair of runs, and Blandford scored twice.
Charles Schneider (four strikeouts) and Blandford (no hits in two innings) combined to limit Madisonville to a single base hit.
The Bombers play again Tuesday when they host Evansville Funkhauser Post 8 at Kamuf Park at 6 p.m.
OLDHAM COUNTY150 021 30 — 12 10 5
OWENSBORO110 532 01 — 13 11 6
WP-Hallmark. LP-Waloch. 2B-Cary (O), Cannon, Willey (OC).
OWENSBORO005 (10)0 — 15 8 1
MADISONVILLE100 00 — 1 1 3
WP-Schneider. LP-Hight. 2B-Minyard, Payne (O).
