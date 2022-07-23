After dropping their opening contest of the double-elimination tournament earlier this week, the Owensboro Post 9 Bombers battled back to win the Kentucky American Legion Baseball Semi-State Tournament with a 12-8 victory over Lyon County on Friday at Hopkins County Central High School in Madisonville.

Owen Payne went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, three runs scored and an RBI for Owensboro, while Harrison Bowman finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run and Easton Blandford was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs.

