After dropping their opening contest of the double-elimination tournament earlier this week, the Owensboro Post 9 Bombers battled back to win the Kentucky American Legion Baseball Semi-State Tournament with a 12-8 victory over Lyon County on Friday at Hopkins County Central High School in Madisonville.
Owen Payne went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, three runs scored and an RBI for Owensboro, while Harrison Bowman finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run and Easton Blandford was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs.
Charles Schneider added two hits with a double and two RBIs, Cruz Lee collected two hits with an RBI and a run, and Brock Brubaker and Joshua Mayes plated two runs apiece.
With the victory, Post 9 moves on to next week’s state tournament in Bowling Green.
OWENSBORO 341 200 2 — 12 14 3
LYON COUNTY 310 040 0 — 8 7 5
WP-Crabtree. LP-Lamb. 2B-Blandford, Payne, Schneider (O). 3B-Payne (O).
OHIO VALLEY LEAGUE BASEBALL HENDERSON 18, OWENSBORO 1
After winning back-to-back play-in games to make the playoffs, the Owensboro RiverDawgs fell in Game 1 of a best-of-three series in Henderson.
Myles Beale clubbed two doubles, and Jacob White recorded the lone RBI for the RiverDawgs.
Drew Dalton went 4-for-5 with a home run, five RBIs and four runs to pace Henderson.
The RiverDawgs will host Game 2 at Chautauqua Park’s Independence Bank Field on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
OWENSBORO 010 000 0 — 1 4 5
HENDERSON 351 504 x — 18 13 0
WP-Ciuffetelli. LP-Adkisson. 2B-Beale 2 (O), Wimber (H). HR-Dalton (H).
