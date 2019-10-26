Both Daviess County's boys and girls will be among the favorites in their Class 3-A, Region 1 cross country meets.
The Class 3-A regional meets are Saturday at Marshall County. DC's girls have raced strong much of the season and have dominated the regional meet, winning 12 straight team titles.
"Junior Ainsley Taylor has led this team all season long. She has put herself in the hunt to win a regional individual title," DC coach Mark Fortney said. "The reason for Ainsley's consistency is due to her teammates, Emily Ann Roberts and Emily Rempe, who pushes her in daily practices and during races. EA and Emily will also be the mix to challenge for a title."
DC's girls had a perfect score at the recent City-County cross country meet, led by Taylor's individual win. DC finished second in the Fast Cats Classic earlier in October.
Taylor was seventh in last year's regional meet, with graduated Karlee Hoffman running second.
Destiny Miles is a junior who will also be looking for a top-five finish.
Apollo High School's boys were second as a team at last year's regional meet with a strong pack that was four points behind regional champion Madisonville-North Hopkins. Apollo has been fighting some injury issues down the stretch of the season.
"Our teams have done a great job over the last two years peaking at the end of the season, and that will hopefully give our guys confidence when they toe the line," Apollo coach Charlie Shoulta said. "Our region is really deep up front. I would put our top four teams up against any region in the state. Daviess County, Marshall County, McCracken County and us all have the potential to be top-10 teams at the state championships next weekend."
Apollo's Thomas Ashby has had as good of a freshman season as anyone in the state. Ashby has been Apollo's top runner in every race this season but one.
The front of the boys' race will be competitive, and Ashby has a chance to finish in the top five.
Brady Terry has been Daviess County's number one all season. Terry won the City-County individual championship. DC's boys were also second in the Fast Cats.
"He will be in the mix to challenge for a high individual place at regionals," Fortney said. "His main focus, however, will be doing what's best for the team on race day. Alex Adams has really progressed nicely the last few weeks and will definitely fight for a top-five placing.
"It is setting up to be an exciting race with several quality teams competing."
Muhlenberg County's Jonah Mitchell will be one of the individual favorites in 3-A. Mitchell was second in the Fast Cats Classic.
Apollo's girls are also looking to reach the state meet with their performance at regional. Abby Rumage has been Apollo's most consistent runner and has gotten stronger later in the season.
Owensboro High School will also be in the 3-A races at Marshall County.
John Cason has been a standout individual runner for Owensboro Catholic. The Aces will be in the Class A, Region 2 Meet in Bowling Green.
Cason, who was fifth in the Fast Cats, is also expected to be in the top five of the Class A regional. Joseph Fusco has been a consistent second runner for the Aces this season.
"Graduation hit us hard this year but we will come ready to run," Catholic coach Scott Lowe said.
Hancock County's girls should compete well in the Class A regional. Hailie Lamar had a 12th place finish in the Fast Cats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.