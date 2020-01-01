Bowden cements legacy as 'one of the best'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Even after declaring for the NFL draft at the conclusion of the regular season, Lynn Bowden was always going to play in his team's bowl game.
Wrapping up his University of Kentucky football career in style, Bowden ran for 233 yards and two touchdowns and also threw for 73 yards and the go-ahead touchdown with 15 seconds left in the Wildcats' 37-30 Belk Bowl win over Virginia Tech Tuesday at Bank of America Stadium.
For his efforts, Bowden earned Most Valuable Player honors, which came as no surprise to UK coach Mark Stoops.
"That was one of the most impressive displays I've seen in a long time," Stoops said. "What he did and the way he puts this team on his back and plays for him, it's amazing. It's very admirable, and we have great appreciation for him."
Since taking over as quarterback midway through the year, Bowden has rushed for 1,369 yards -- good for more than 171 yards per outing. On the year, he's recorded 1,468 yards on the ground, which ranks him second on Kentucky's all-time single-season rushing list.
He finishes his career second on the SEC single-season rushing leaderboard for a quarterback (trailing only Cam Newton's 1,473 yards in 2010), and his Belk Bowl performance was the highest rushing total by a QB in bowl game history.
According to Stoops, there's no doubt that Bowden would have been a Heisman Award finalist if he'd started under center all year.
"He really is one of the best players in the country," Stoops said. "I mean that with great respect for all of the people that were there. When you're putting the ball in his hands every play, he loves that because the game is running through him on every play.
"Nothing he does surprised me. Everything he does -- he competes, he cares about his teammates, and you can't ever count him out."
Even though Bowden had ran for touchdowns of 25 and 61 yards against Virginia Tech, and despite an interception on a long pass attempt in the fourth quarter, Stoops was confident that Bowden would get the job done with his arm.
"I had all the faith in the world he was gonna throw a touchdown pass," the seventh-year UK coach said.
In fact, the scoring throw even came as a result of an audible at the line of scrimmage. Bowden changed Josh Ali's assignment to a post route after reading the defense, and the two connected in the end zone.
With the belief that Bowden has in himself, it didn't shock the 6-foot-1 athlete that he ended his college career with a TD through the air. The only thing that surprised him were the season-long circumstances that led to it.
"If you told me I was going to play quarterback, I wouldn't believe it," he said, "but they got a lot of schemes around me. That's credit to the coaches. They built the offense around me, so I had to step up and I just ran with it, so all the credit to them."
Bowden credited his offensive line, his wide receivers and his team's defense for providing opportunities all year, but Stoops maintains that his team's success this year couldn't have come without Bowden.
"Lynn is one tough guy," Stoops said. "On the field, off the field, you name it. He's tough. He's had circumstances in his life that he's had to overcome. He's done that, and we're just very proud of him. Just ultra-competitive, the way he plays. It's just great respect."
