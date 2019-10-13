LEXINGTON
The Lynn Bowden Effect was on full display Saturday night.
The star wide receiver, stepping into his first assignment as Kentucky's starting quarterback, was nothing short of dazzling, as he led the Wildcats to a 24-20 win over Southeastern Conference foe Arkansas at Kroger Field.
The most impressive part of the 6-foot-1 junior's performance? He did it when his team did it the most.
After trailing 13-0 to start the game, the UK coaching staff finally allowed Bowden to open up his arsenal -- doing more than just option reads and jet sweep tosses -- and he instantly became the most electrifying player on the field.
Bowden finished the night with a career-best 196 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries, with 151 yards coming after intermission. His rushing output Saturday was two yards short of eclipsing his entire career rushing total.
Oh, and he also completed 7-of-11 pass attempts for 78 yards, highlighted by a 10-yard touchdown toss to Clevan Thomas, who was put in perfect position for an over-the-shoulder grab in the back corner of the end zone.
Cats head coach Mark Stoops had one word to describe Bowden's performance: "Dynamic."
"So proud of Lynn, obviously, for what he's done and how he's prepared the last couple of weeks," Stoops said, "but also just the team. Guys were very unselfish, doing what they had to do. ... Just doing whatever we had to do to win."
Bowden's TD throw put UK ahead 17-10 late in the third quarter -- giving the Cats their first lead of the game and, quite frankly, their first lead in what had felt like an eternity.
Arkansas went back on top with a touchdown of its own with 10:35 left to play, but Bowden and the UK offense responded with their most important possession of the game.
Kavosiey Smoke ran for 25 yards. AJ Rose carried the ball for 27 yards. And, on the sixth play of the drive, Bowden capped off the show with a 24-yard scoring burst up the sideline to put his team ahead 24-20.
UK's defense forced a turnover on downs on the Razorbacks' next possession, and Bowden -- who else would it be? -- put the finishing touches on the win with a 51-yard scamper.
Not bad for something that came purely out of necessity.
"We felt like we were gonna have to start him for a week or two," said Stoops, admitting that Sawyer Smith's shoulder wasn't quite at 100%. "It was getting close, but we invested a lot in that game plan."
Smith was available, only if needed, and warmed up on the sideline most of the night. Instead, Bowden earned his coaches' trust and was given an opportunity in what was essentially a must-win affair.
No one in a Kentucky jersey or holding a clipboard will admit it was a must-win game, of course, but the Cats truly needed this one to keep their bowl hopes alive. With a loss, the Cats' three-game skid could have easily turned into five, six, maybe even seven consecutive defeats.
"It's always important," Stoops said. "Tell me what game that we play isn't. We always look at it that way. There's no doubt, when you go on a skid that we hadn't been on in a while, that's not a good feeling. I was very proud of our team. Something clicked."
Instead, the Cats now have some breathing room. They'll travel next week to face Georgia, which certainly won't have the same No. 3 ranking that the Bulldogs owned before Saturday's 20-17 overtime loss to South Carolina.
Georgia will enter with something to prove, but so will the Cats -- that their performance wasn't a fluke.
If Bowden can put on another electrifying display, Kentucky may have just caught lightning in a bottle.
