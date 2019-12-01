LEXINGTON
There aren't many words to describe the University of Kentucky's 45-13 win over Louisville on a rain-soaked Saturday at Kroger Field, but 'wow' certainly does the job.
Lynn Bowden was simply electric.
The junior quarterback's 284-yard, four-touchdown rushing performance put him in rarefied air -- second on the program's all-time single-game rushing list and tied for the school's single-game scoring mark. It was the most rushing yards by a quarterback in SEC history.
At times, it looked like Bowden ran past the Cardinals' defense at will. He scored on runs of 6, 60, 46 and 32 yards.
"Today, I had to just trust my speed," Bowden said afterward. "My coach and my teammates have been getting on me because I cut too much, and I definitely agree with that. I trust my cut ability more than my speed, and today I just wanted to try something new and strike a match.
"It feels great. We went out there and put our heart on the line, and it was great."
Bowden -- thrust into the starting signal-caller role in early October -- now has 1,198 rushing yards and 11 TDs for the year.
And what a year it's been for the 6-foot-1, 198-pounder.
Considering Bowden didn't become UK's full-time starter until the fifth gameof the season, the numbers that he's put up have been staggering.
A threat whether the Cats (7-5) are running option reads or dropping him back and letting him operate in space, Bowden is averaging 162.3 yards per game since taking over.
He's passed the 100-yard mark six times this season, including two that have gone for 200-plus. Heading into the Cats' upcoming bowl game, Bowden has put himself in the top 10 for both the program's single-season rushing and scoring marks, as well.
Not bad for a guy who was supposed to catch passes and return kicks this year.
Bowden and offensive coordinator Eddie Gran have essentially revamped the entire UK offense around quarterback rushing, which, of course, doesn't leave a whole lot of room for throwing the ball downfield. Even head coach Mark Stoops admits that his team is pretty one-dimensional -- they threw the ball only twice against the Cardinals -- but it's led to more success than anything else.
After the game, Stoops described the fire and passion he sees from Bowden, likening it to former Louisville and current Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson.
"What can you say about Lynn? He is truly remarkable in so many ways, but you have to recognize his competitive nature and just how tough and competitive -- and what a leader he is," Stoops said. "In our business, if you're gonna be an Alpha dog, then you be an Alpha dog, and that's him."
Bowden's leadership paved the way for more than just himself Saturday, too.
Chris Rodriguez, a redshirt freshman, ran for a career-best 125 yards with a touchdown. Kavosiey Smoke tallied 75 yards on just two carries. And A.J. Rose had just 33 yards but scored Kentucky's first TD of the day.
UK rolled up a school-record 517 yards on the ground, eclipsing the benchmark that UK set just last week against UT Martin. Before that, the record had gone untouched since 1951.
The Cardinals even knew what was coming and couldn't stop it.
"We had guys there tonight, several times, and just could not get them down," U of L coach Scott Satterfield said. "... You're trying to put everybody in that box to stop the run, and once they clear that area, there's not anybody else there. If you don't make the tackle, it's gonna be a touchdown."
Of course, it would be a mistake not to mention UK's offensive line in all of this. They've provided running lanes for most of the season, which isn't always easy when you aren't sure where your quarterback plans to go, and Saturday was no different.
Behind the big guys up front, the Cats have recorded 3,293 rushing yards this year -- yet another program record.
"They have done some really good things, and they took great pride in that," Stoops said. "They have embraced that -- the opportunity to know right now that we have to be very one-dimensional and that it's on their shoulders, as well."
So, UK will be headed to a fourth consecutive bowl game, which seemed like a long shot once Terry Wilson went down at the start of the year. However, the Cats were able to put together another successful campaign under Stoops.
Kentucky doesn't know where it'll be headed or who it will face, but one thing's for sure: Bowden will be there to lead the way.
