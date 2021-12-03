With only one more week remaining in the college football regular season, the postseason bowl picture is at its clearest point to date.
As the old saying goes, every game counts, and that’s especially true as conferences around the country crown their champions this weekend. For the teams not playing for a league title, all they can do is wait and watch.
Western Kentucky (8-4) has an opportunity to cap its season-long comeback — the Hilltoppers started the year 1-4 and then won seven straight outings — in Friday’s Conference USA championship game against UTSA in San Antonio, Texas.
Meanwhile, Kentucky (9-3) and Louisville (6-6) get to sit back and take in the weekend’s action.
All three are eligible for bowl games this season, and Kentucky likely has the clearest picture of its postseason destination.
All signs point to the Wildcats — ranked No. 23 in the College Football Playoff rankings — taking a trip to Florida, whether it’s to the Outback Bowl in Tampa or the Citrus Bowl in Orlando.
Saturday’s Southeastern Conference title game between top-ranked Georgia and No. 4 Alabama won’t have much bearing on where UK ends up. Presumably, Georgia wins — the Bulldogs are favored by about a touchdown — and knocks the Crimson Tide out of CFP contention.
That would move Alabama into the Sugar Bowl and secure No. 8 Ole Miss an at-large bid to a New Year’s Six contest. After that, however, it’s wide open. The only other SEC team ranked ahead of UK is No. 22 Arkansas. Texas A&M trails the Wildcats at No. 25.
With the Citrus Bowl getting the first pick of non-CFP SEC teams, and no single program truly separating itself from the pack, the selection simply comes down to the bowl committee’s preference. So, will it be Wildcats, Razorbacks or Aggies?
UK last played in the Citrus Bowl in 2018, when the Cats claimed a 16-13 win over Penn State, finished the season 10-3 and earned a No. 12 ranking in the Associated Press poll by season’s end. By all accounts, it was a successful outing for the bowl itself, with 59,167 fans in attendance — only a few hundred less than when Alabama played Michigan the following year.
As a result, don’t be surprised if UK jumps Arkansas in this selection process. The Cats in the Citrus Bowl makes perfect sense, and they’ll likely be paired up with Big Ten runner-up Iowa following its conference title game loss to Michigan.
If UK gets bumped to the Outback Bowl, though, expect the Cats to square off with another Big Ten foe, Wisconsin.
For WKU and Louisville, though, there’s less certainty.
The Hilltoppers enter Friday’s C-USA title game as a slight favorite, but bowl projections have WKU playing anywhere from the New Mexico Bowl in Albuquerque on Dec. 18 to the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas, on Dec. 22 or the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa on Dec. 23.
A league title would almost certainly secure WKU its best bowl option, which would reward the Hilltoppers with a trip to the beach.
Two Kentucky teams in Florida for bowl season? Count me in.
Louisville may not be too far away, either.
Projections have the Cardinals playing in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix on Dec. 28, the Pinstripe Bowl in New York City on Dec. 29 or the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando on Dec. 29.
With Malik Cunningham at quarterback, Louisville provides a level of excitement that’s attractive to bowl committees around the country. It’s not a stretch to say the Cards will end up in Orlando, simply based on geographic fit.
It’s a long shot, but by the time Sunday rolls around and these teams learn where they’re headed, most of the commonwealth of Kentucky could be headed south. All three programs — UK, U of L and WKU — provide their own unique points of excitement.
And all three would welcome some warmer weather.
