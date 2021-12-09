When Mark Stoops finally takes the field for the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day, he’s not sure what to expect.
After all, as Kentucky heads into its program-best sixth consecutive bowl game, the postseason matchup will pit the Wildcats coach against his alma mater, Iowa, in the first-ever meeting between the two programs.
And, without a doubt, they’re the two places closest to Stoops’ heart.
“It will be different for me,” he said, “being that my father has my game jersey from the Hawkeyes very neatly folded and placed in his casket, where he’s buried in my jersey with the black and gold.
“It definitely will mean something different to me than anybody else I’ve played, that’s for sure.”
Stoops, who has led a resurgence of the Kentucky program in the last nine seasons, was a defensive back for the Hawkeyes from 1986-88. He and his older brothers, Bob and Mike, all played at Iowa and later began their coaching careers as assistants for the Hawkeyes.
“It’s hard to put into words what the Iowa program has meant to us,” said Stoops, who recalled regularly making the 20-hour roundtrip from Youngstown, Ohio, to Iowa City, Iowa, to see his brothers play as a youngster. “So just the experience with coach Hayden Fry and all the assistant coaches, the people of Iowa, everybody was just so good to us during our time there. It really helped shape a lot of what we became.”
Bob Stoops, 61, went on to become head coach at Oklahoma from 1999-2016, where he went 190-48 and won a national title in 2000. Stoops returned to the Sooners this season to serve as interim head coach.
Mike Stoops, 59, was the head coach at Arizona from 2003-2011 but also served in an assistant capacity for two national championship teams — Oklahoma in 2000 and Alabama in 2020.
Mark Stoops, 54, took the reins at Kentucky in 2012 and has never looked back. He’s gone 58-53 during his time in Lexington, where he sits two wins behind Paul “Bear” Bryant on UK’s all-time wins list. A victory over the No. 15 Hawkeyes would give No. 22 UK a school-record fourth straight bowl win.
It’s safe to say Stoops is fond of what he’s built, too.
“It means everything to me,” said Stoops, who recently signed a contract extension to coach the Cats through the 2028 season. “It’s where I’ve been for the past nine years.
“It’s been a really good marriage between the University of Kentucky and myself. There’s ups and there’s downs, but there’s always that way. And I feel very proud to be there for nine years and to be part of that and continue to build that program.”
The way Stoops treats his players, he added, is often a reflection of the compassion Iowa’s coaches showed him as a student-athlete — especially following his father’s death from a sudden heart attack in 1988.
“They were really like fathers to me during my time there,” Stoops said. “They were just such great people, such a great organization. And that’s what I try to be for our players and try to be there and support them during good times and the bad.
“When my father passed during the season, they took a plane and came to my father’s funeral. And I know we were getting ready to play Michigan the next week.”
Knowing how much a win would mean to Stoops has only added fuel to the Wildcats’ fire, as well.
“It’s really big for us,” senior offensive lineman Luke Fortner said. “He talked a lot about the way he felt when he was at Iowa. And I think the best thing about it is I believe that’s the way we feel about Coach Stoops. The coaching staff here are father figures to us and they make us feel comfortable, and they would do anything for us.”
At the end of it all, though, Stoops expects nothing less than a thrilling trip to Orlando, Florida.
“It’s an honor to be back in the Citrus Bowl and to play the Iowa Hawkeyes, obviously a team that is very close to myself and my family,” he said. “And I have such great respect for Coach (Kirk) Ferentz, the entire Hawkeye organization, their players. I know how tough they are and the way they play, and it will be a great challenge.”
