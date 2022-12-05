The 2022 bowl-game matchups are set for the Kentucky, Louisville and Western Kentucky football programs.
UK will face Iowa for the second straight year, this time in the Music City Bowl in Nashville on New Year’s Eve; Louisville will renew its rivalry against old foe Cincinnati on Dec. 17 in the Fenway Bowl in Boston; and WKU will square off against South Alabama in the New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 21.
Kentucky’s matchup presents a dilemma for Wildcats fans, considering the noon kickoff on ABC conflicts directly with the basketball team’s rivalry showdown against Louisville at noon on CBS. Considering the national television broadcasts, neither game will be rescheduled or moved.
It’s also a repeat contest of last season’s Citrus Bowl, which saw Kentucky claim a 20-17 victory. The 2021 meeting was the first time Cats coach Mark Stoops had ever faced his alma mater, and both teams enter this year’s game at 7-5 overall.
It’ll be the second postseason trip to Nashville for UK under Stoops. Northwestern defeated the Cats 24-23 in 2017. Before that, Kentucky had competed in the Music City Bowl on four other occasions: 2009, 2007, 2006 and 1999. In its five appearances at Nissan Stadium, UK has gone 2-3.
The game will be Kentucky’s program-record seventh consecutive bowl contest, and they’ll look to extend their postseason winning streak to five straight victories.
Louisville, which ended its regular season at 7-5, will play in one of the more unique bowls and one of the earliest ones, inside Fenway Park at 10 a.m. on ESPN.
The Cardinals will face Cincinnati (9-3) for the first time since 2013 in
