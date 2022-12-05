NCAA bowl roundup

Kentucky linebacker J.J. Weaver (13) tackles Louisville running back Jawhar Jordan (25) during the first half of the teams’ Nov. 26 game at Kroger Field in Lexington.

 AP Photo/Michael Clubb

The 2022 bowl-game matchups are set for the Kentucky, Louisville and Western Kentucky football programs.

UK will face Iowa for the second straight year, this time in the Music City Bowl in Nashville on New Year’s Eve; Louisville will renew its rivalry against old foe Cincinnati on Dec. 17 in the Fenway Bowl in Boston; and WKU will square off against South Alabama in the New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 21.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.