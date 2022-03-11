LEXINGTON — Meadow Tisdale scored 18 points to lead Bowling Green to a 58-45 victory against Letcher County Central in the first round of the Mingua Beef Jerky/KHSAA Girls’ Sweet 16 State Basketball Tournament on Thursday at Rupp Arena.
Lynkaylah James added 15 points for the Lady Purples (29-7), who seized early control with a 27-15 advantage at halftime. Saniyah Shelton dished out eight assists, as well.
Kaylee Banks finished with 16 points for Letcher County Central (26-10), which was forced into 18 turnovers for the game.
Bowling Green will play Cooper in Friday’s quarterfinals.
NO. 1 SACRED HEART 48, NO. 8 ANDERSON COUNTY 38Zakiyah Johnson posted 16 points and seven rebounds in the Valkyries’ first-round victory at the state tournament.
Reagan Bender added 13 points and Triniti Ralston had seven assists for Sacred Heart (33-3), which used a 19-8 third quarter to pull away in the second half.
Paige Serafini scored a game-best 18 points for the Lady Bearcats (30-5), and Amiya Jenkins tallied 12 points.
Sacred Heart will play George Rogers Clark in the quarterfinals Friday.
NO. 3 GEORGE ROGERS CLARK 42, CORBIN 35
Ciara Byars notched 21 points and eight rebounds to lead the Lady Cardinals in the opening round of the state tournament.
Kennedy Stamper finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for GRC (31-2), and Tyra Flowers also hauled in 11 boards.
Darcie Anderson and Kallie Housely scored 13 and 10 points, respectively, for Corbin (25-7).
GRC will square off against Sacred Heart in Friday’s quarterfinal round.
COOPER 57, NO. 7 PIKEVILLE 37
Jesse Luebbers-Palmer scored 22 points in the Lady Jaguars’ first-round tournament win.
Whitney Lind added 17 points for Cooper (24-9), which forced 17 turnovers leading to 22 points.
Kyera Thornsbury finished with 15 points to pace Pikeville (31-3).
Cooper moves on to Friday’s quarterfinals to face Bowling Green.
