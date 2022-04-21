Harrison Bowman went 4-for-4, Dayton Brown finished 3-for-4, and both scored three runs apiece as Apollo High School rolled to an 11-1 five-inning win over visiting Whitesville Trinity on a cool and wet Wednesday afternoon at Eagle Park.
Bowman was also instrumental in the Eagles’ three-headed pitching rotation that didn’t give up a hit.
Eagles coach Mason Head called Bowman and Brown the “yin and yang” at the top of his team’s batting order.
“Both are pretty carefree,” he said. “Not much bothers Dayton Brown, and not much bothers Harry — he’s just a fiery competitor, that’s his bread and butter.
“They’re both seeing it well. Both are seniors, and I trust them.”
Braxton Franey earned the pitching victory for Apollo (14-6) after striking out four batters with one walk in two innings. Bowman entered in relief, collecting six strikeouts and walking four with an earned run in two innings.
Grayson Smith closed out the final inning with one strikeout.
“They did the job,” Head said. “We went with a few different arms today. Franey got us started OK. Harry saw a little bit of a control issue, but he figured it out for us. Grayson threw a solid inning there.
“I would’ve liked to see it a little sharper all around, but they did their job.”
Apollo opened the game with a run in the first frame when Bowman reached with a base hit and was driven in by Brown.
The Eagles’ offense exploded for six runs in the second, sparked by Aiden Wells’ double and run on an error. Consecutive RBI doubles by Easton Blandford and Michael Chaney pushed the advantage to 4-0, and Apollo cushioned its lead with an RBI single from Bowman, who then scored on an error, followed by Brown plating a run on a passed ball for a 7-0 lead.
The Raiders (2-9) got on the scoreboard in the top of the third when Bransen Howard drew a leadoff walk, advanced to second on another walk, stole third and then scored on a wild pitch.
Apollo added to its lead in the fourth when Bowman led off with a single, advanced to third on Brown’s base hit and then stole home. Brown scored from third on an error, and Judd was brought in on a sacrifice fly by Sam Holder.
Brown tripled and then scored on Holder’s RBI base hit to seal the win in the fifth.
All in all, Head added, his team took a step forward as it works to avoid any midseason lulls.
“It’s a style of play that we’re looking for,” he said. “I don’t know that we’re there yet, but we’re working through a few things right now trying to figure out who we are.
“We’re six weeks in, we’re five weeks out. The light at the end of the tunnel is not quite bright enough, and it’s not new enough where it’s exciting every single moment. This week and next week, you really find out what kind of personality your team has.”
TRINITY 001 00 — 1 0 3
APOLLO 160 31 — 11 12 0
WP-Franey. LP-Crisp. 2B-Blandford, Chaney, Wells (A). 3B-Brown (A).
