Apollo High School's boys' basketball team won for the second time in as many days on Saturday -- blasting host Dawson Springs 95-65.
Harrison Bowman poured in 24 points to pace the Eagles (3-13), who took complete command of the contest with a 34-15 first-quarter run against the Panthers.
Cameron Frantz scored 16 for Apollo, with Malik Wilson adding 14 and Landon Hamilton tossing in 12.
Skyler Clark scored 24 points to lead Dawson Springs (5-9), which also got 16 points from Landon Pace and 10 from Dylan Dawson.
APOLLO 34-15-26-20 -- 95
DAWSON SPRINGS 15-20-17-13 -- 65
Apollo (95) -- Bowman 24, Frantz 16, Wilson 14, Hamilton 13, Ash 7, Fitzgerald 7, St. Claire 4, Kinison 3, Deaton 3, Kelly 2, Johnson 2.
Dawson Springs (65) -- Clark 24, Pace 16, Dawson 10, Skinner 9, Cotton 4, McKnight 2.
BOWLING GREEN 68, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 55
Isaiah Mason poured in 30 points to lift the visiting Purples to victory in Greenville.
Bowling Green (13-3) and Muhlenberg battled on relatively even terms for three quarters, before the Purples went on a 21-11 fourth-quarter spurt.
Connor Cooper scored 13 points for BG, which also got 12 from Turner Buttry.
Nash Divine paced the Mustangs (7-9) with 24 points. Asher Carver added 12 points.
• On Friday, Muhlenberg County won at Henderson County, 62-51. Divine led the way with 22 points, with Cole Vincent adding 11.
BOWLING GREEN 13-16-18-21 -- 68
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 13-14-17-11 -- 55
Bowling Green (68) -- Mason 30, Cooper 13, Buttry 12, Huddleston 7, Banks 6.
Muhlenberg County (55) -- Divine 24, Carver 12, Vincent 9, Rose 6, Summers 2, Johnston 2.
GIRLSHANCOCK COUNTY 67, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 40
Bailey Poole scored 19 points to lead the visiting Lady Hornets past the Lady Raiders in Whitesville.
Hancock County (6-10) led 27-18 at intermission, then closed the game with a 20-4 fourth-quarter run.
Kiera Duncan scored 16 points and Haven Riley added 13.
For Trinity (7-7), Cassidy Morris scored 17 points and Josie Aull added 15.
HANCOCK COUNTY 11-16-20-20 -- 67
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 10-8-18-4 -- 40
Hancock County (67) -- Poole 19, Duncan 16, H. Riley 13, K. Riley 6, Kratzer 4, Roberts 4, Morris 3, LaClair 2.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 62, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 59
Cassidy McDaniel scored 26 points to lead the Lady Tigers in Greenville.
Sydney Tucker added 11 points for Breckinridge County (12-3), while Natalee Tabor chipped in 10 points.
Elisabeth Joines posted 18 points for the Lady Mustangs (12-5), with Destin Armour adding 17 points. Grace Hauslein finished with 11 points, as well.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 22-9-16-15 -- 62
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 16-12-17-14 -- 59
Breckinridge County (62) -- McDaniel 26, Sy. Tucker 11, Tabor 10, Mucker 8, Sk. Tucker 7.
Muhlenberg County (59) -- Joines 18, Armour 17, Hauslein 11, Lynn 7, Boggess 3, Browning 3.
