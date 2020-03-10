FIRST TEAM
NASH DIVINE
5-10, G, Jr., Muhlenberg County
Points per game: 15.0
Rebounds per game: 2.3
Review: Divine was the motor that made the Mustangs go this season. As the team's offensive catalyst, Divine could shoot from outside, get to the rim and score from everywhere in between. “He’s an excellent ball handler, can score, a more-than-willing passer and has a competitive spirit that is second to none," Muhlenberg County coach Kyle Eades said. "In my opinion, there’s not a better guard in the region.”
TRIPP MANNING
5-9, G, Sr., Ohio County
Points per game: 18.7
Rebounds per game: 3.7
Review: Manning did it all this season and was incredibly efficient from all over the floor — shooting 53.7% from the field, 42.9% from 3-point range and 74.5% at the foul line. "He did all the things a great point guard does for their team," Ohio County coach Tony Hopper said. "... But besides all of that, his best attribute was that he made his teammates better. There is no better compliment you can give a player."
LOGAN PATTERSON
6-2, F, Sr., McLean County
Points per game: 17.9
Rebounds per game: 8.5
Review: Patterson was a force all season, helping the Cougars to one of the best seasons in program history. He excelled at getting to the basket, finishing with a 45.7% shooting mark from the field and was one of the region's best rebounders. "Logan is a workaholic," McLean County coach Darren Lynam said. "He works more than anyone realizes at his game. This program has meant a lot to him and his family."
PARKER RICE
6-6, G/F, Sr., Butler County
Points per game: 20.0
Rebounds per game: 8.0
Review: Rice exhibited a strong inside-out game, with a shooting touch that extended from the paint to the perimeter. He led the Bears with 46 made 3-pointers. "I am so proud of how he has worked to show our young players what determination and hard work can accomplish," Butler County coach Calvin Dockery said. "Parker, I believe, is one of the best players in this state, and he has exhibited that all season.
