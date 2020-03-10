SECOND TEAM
DALTON DECKER
6-1, G, Sr., Edmonson County
Averaged 19 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.
JAIDEN GREATHOUSE
6-0, C, Sr., Owensboro
Posted 13 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest.
BRIAN GRIFFITH
5-6, G, So., Owensboro Catholic
Scored a team-high 16.9 points per outing.
NOLAN SHARTZER
6-0, G/F, Sr., Grayson County
Averaged 17.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.
GAVIN WIMSATT
6-3, F, So., Owensboro
Scored 12 points and grabbed 6.4 boards per game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.