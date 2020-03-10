Jaiden Greathouse

SECOND TEAM

DALTON DECKER

6-1, G, Sr., Edmonson County

Averaged 19 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

JAIDEN GREATHOUSE

6-0, C, Sr., Owensboro

Posted 13 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest.

BRIAN GRIFFITH

5-6, G, So., Owensboro Catholic

Scored a team-high 16.9 points per outing.

NOLAN SHARTZER

6-0, G/F, Sr., Grayson County

Averaged 17.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

GAVIN WIMSATT

6-3, F, So., Owensboro

Scored 12 points and grabbed 6.4 boards per game.

