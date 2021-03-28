FIRST TEAM
Kenyata Carbon
5-9, G, So., Owensboro
Carbon became a major focus for the Red Devils over the last third of the regular season when he averaged 19.7 points per game. A tough matchup for his age, Carbon showed his potential on March 5 against visiting Ohio County when he put up a steady 35 points in the Red Devils’ 82-66 victory — going 8-of-13 from the field, including three 3-pointers, and making 10-of-13 free throws. “He knows how to play the game, he’s very physical for his size, and he believes he’s the best player on the court every time he steps out there,” OHS coach Rod Drake said. “He brings it every night.”
Brady Dame
6-3, C-F, Sr., McLean County
The Cougars were a better team this season (17-9), and a big part of that was how much Dame had improved in the offseason. He was close to averaging a double-double in points and rebounds this season. He scored 14.2 points and grabbed 8.7 rebounds per game. Dame was an effective scorer, hitting 54.6% from the floor (142-of-260). He made 23-of-48 on 3-pointers for 47.9%. “Brady came of age for our team and really stepped to the forefront this year,” McLean County coach Darren Lynam said. “His game has a little bit of everything. He is big and strong, pretty good athlete, can handle the ball some, good shooter, has great court vision, and is a very unselfish player.”
Brian Griffith
5-8, G, Jr., Owensboro Catholic
A late knee injury ended what had been a spectacular season for Griffith, who was one of the top point guards in the region with 22.5 points and four assists per game. The Aces had a player who could score driving and from distance, as he made 34.9% on 109 3-point tries. Griffith was good at getting to the free-throw line, where he was 142-for-181 (78.5%). “When you walk out on the floor and there’s a good chance he puts up 23 points, that’s what he gave to us,” Catholic coach Tim Riley said. “Sometimes you’ve got to score some baskets, and he had the ability to go get a shot for you, and we lose that aspect of him being gone. He was an explosive guy and could dominate game on the defensive end.”
Amari Robinson-Wales
5-11, G, Sr., Owensboro
Robinson-Wales has been a high-level scorer this season for the Red Devils. The combo guard hit for 17.7 points per game and he has made 50.9% from the floor (119-of-234). He was also a driver and mid-range scorer, only taking 20 3-point attempts on the season. “He’s been around a long time, he’s a good kid,” OHS coach Rod Drake said. “He’s more of a combo guard. He’s got a nice mid-range jump shot and he can challenge people defensively at the rim.”
