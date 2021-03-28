SECOND TEAM
Q’Daryius Jennings
5-10, G, Sr., Ohio County
Led the Eagles with 14 points per game and made 64-of-97 free throws.
Keegan Sharp
5-10, G, Jr., Grayson County
Scored 14.7 points per game and hit 86.9% of his free throws.
Cole Vincent
5-11, G, Sr., Muhlenberg County
Put up 11.8 points and led the team with 5.4 rebounds a game.
Ji Webb
6-5, F, Jr., Owensboro Catholic
Scored 13.6 points and grabbed 6.6 rebounds per game.
Chaz Wilson
6-4, C-F, Sr., Edmonson County
Scored 17 points and pulled down 13 rebounds per game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.