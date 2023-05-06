The Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club Mike Horn Unit is holding its 2nd Vacation Getaway Raffle this month with five packages, including tickets to see the Cincinnati Reds in September, up for grabs as the club aims to raise funds.
The club, a non-profit organization that offers after-school and summer programming for kids aged 6-18, considers the raffle one of its biggest annual fundraising events.
“It’s pretty big,” said Club Director of RD & Marketing Kalie Winkler. “We’re still trying to recoup from COVID-19, and we’re hoping this fundraiser will help offset some of the expenses and shortages that we had to face. We hope this can help us give more back to our kids and take pressure off of other events we host.
“That way, we’ll be even further ahead and we can increase the fun things we can provide for our club members.”
The raffle, sponsored by Truist, will give away vacation packages that include four tickets to see the Reds host the Seattle Mariners in back-to-back games Sept. 5-6, a week-long stay in Orange Beach, Alabama, a distillery tour in Louisville and more.
“We tried to find different areas so we could cater a little bit to everybody,” Winkler added. “Somebody might not like the mountains or might like to see the Reds game or go to the beach. That way, we thought more people would be interested.”
Following last year’s success with the raffle, Winkler said, it was a much-anticipated event this time around.
“Last year, it went really well, and a lot of people, we found, really loved it and were waiting for it to come back,” she said. “We’re only selling 400 tickets this time. Last time, we sold 600. We brought it down to 400 because we thought people would have a better chance to win.
“When we caught up with the winners from the last time, they said it was a much-needed getaway and that they really loved it. We thought it was a win-win because they got to go on vacation but also knew that the money helped us in Owensboro.”
The Mike Horn Unit is preparing for its busiest time of the year in the next few months, and the hope is that the raffle can provide a boost heading into the summer.
“We get very busy in the summer, and we have a packed house every year,” Winkler said. “It’s usually full the first two days that we open registration.
“We’re really trying to focus on our workforce development for our kids. That’s where we’re setting them up for the future and providing skills for our young ones, and especially our teens. That way, if they decide to go to vocational school or a four-year college, they already have some of those workforce skills.”
